Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Methanex Corporation Notice Of Cash Dividend


2025-07-17 08:01:14
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation (the“Company” or“Methanex”) (TSX:MX) (Nasdaq:MEOH) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.185 per share. The dividend will be payable on September 30, 2025, to holders of common shares of record on September 16, 2025.

Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world's largest supplier of methanol globally. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol "MX" and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States under the trading symbol "MEOH". Methanex can be visited online at

Inquiries:
Investor Relations
Methanex Corporation
604-661-2600 or Toll Free: 1-800-661-8851


MENAFN17072025004107003653ID1109816570

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search