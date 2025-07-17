Aduscale Launches Revolutionary Platform Connecting Homeowners And Contractors To Streamline ADU Construction

ADUscale introduces an easy-to-use platform connecting LA homeowners with contractors to cut costs, simplify permits, and speed up ADU projects.

LOS ANGELES, RUSSIA, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ADUscale is proud to announce the launch of its innovative platform designed to transform the way homeowners connect with contractors for Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU ) projects. This user-friendly digital platform enables homeowners to significantly reduce construction costs, navigate permitting processes efficiently, and dramatically shorten overall project timelines.ADUscale's advanced AI technology seamlessly connects property owners with a carefully vetted network of professional contractors, architects, and permitting specialists, providing complete transparency at every stage of the building process. By simplifying project management and centralizing communication, homeowners gain unprecedented control, clarity, and confidence when planning and executing their ADU projects.Key features of the ADUscale platform include:Cost Savings: Intelligent project management tools designed to optimize budgets and reduce unnecessary expenditures.Permitting Made Easy: Streamlined access to local permitting information, submission support, and faster approval times powered by AI.Time Efficiency: An organized workflow system that drastically reduces delays, helping homeowners complete projects quicker and more efficiently."Our goal at ADUscale is to empower homeowners by demystifying the ADU construction process and providing direct access to reliable professionals," said Boris Goldenstein, founder of ADUscale. "We believe everyone should have the opportunity to maximize the value of their property with minimal stress and maximum savings."Homeowners interested in discovering how ADUscale can simplify their ADU construction projects are encouraged to visit the new platform at .About ADUscaleADUscale is an innovative online platform dedicated to making Accessory Dwelling Unit construction accessible, affordable, and efficient. By connecting homeowners directly with vetted professionals, ADUscale helps streamline the process, ensuring quality outcomes, significant cost savings, and accelerated timelines for every project.Website:

