Debitmydatatm Launches Reinforcement Learning-Powered LLM Security API Suite To Set New Global AI Trust Standard

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DebitMyDataTM, founded by digital sovereignty pioneer Preska Thomas-dubbed the "Satoshi Nakamoto of NFTs"-announces the global release of its groundbreaking LLM Security API Suite. This next-generation platform combines reinforcement learning with blockchain-verified digital identity, offering the first plug-and-play APIs for Agentic LogosTM and Agentic AvatarsTM , designed to secure AI at scale across commercial and regulatory settings.

"With rising threats posed by deepfakes, synthetic media, and AI-driven fraud, we didn't just create another detection tool," said Preska Thomas. "We built an interoperable identity infrastructure that allows any LLM, brand, or security system to verify what's real, who's real, and program trust into AI outputs."

Addressing the Post-Deepfake Threat Landscape

The platform's reinforcement learning core dynamically adapts to evolving AI manipulation techniques, delivering:



Real-time detection and mitigation of unauthorized AI-generated content, impersonation, and biometric spoofing. Built-in global compliance with GDPR, HIPAA, AI Act, and digital sovereignty protocols, ensuring enterprise-ready, auditable privacy.

Plug-and-Play Enterprise Security



Agentic LogosTM : Secure your brand's logos with a blockchain-verified fingerprint, enabling instant scanning and flagging of unauthorized usage across AI platforms-with zero technical barriers and GDPR-first privacy controls. Agentic AvatarsTM : Convert faces and voices into secure, self-authenticating digital signatures, verified via NFT credentials for safe identity gating in synthetic communications.

Broad, Sector-Spanning Impact-Duel Use

From LLM developers to enterprises and creators, DebitMyData equips stakeholders with trusted identity tools to combat AI fraud, improve regulatory compliance, and safeguard digital presence.

"Zero-trust AI security should be simple and universal," Thomas added. "DebitMyData offers a plug-and-play defense stack for AI risks for governments, corporations, and innovators worldwide."

Access & Partnerships

DebitMyData's APIs are now open for integration with LLM platforms, regulators, defense agencies, SaaS companies, and privacy-focused coalitions seeking advanced AI identity verification and synthetic media protections.

For interviews and partnership inquiries, please contact:

[email protected]



[email protected]

SOURCE DebitMyData

