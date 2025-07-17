Winners Of The 2025 American Consumer Awards“Automotive” Category For New York Announced By American Consumer Assessment Inc.

The results of the 2025 American Consumer Awards in the 'Automotive' category, organized by the American Consumer Right Association and managed by the American Consumer Assessment, have been announced for the New York region.

These awards aim to uphold consumers' fundamental rights by sharing results based on consumer evaluations, providing objective and valuable information, and promoting the qualitative enhancement of consumers' lives.

Evaluations for the 2025 American Consumer Awards 'Automotive' category were conducted from March to June, and we conducted an evaluation through review platforms. The evaluation criteria included facility standards, staff service quality, pricing transparency, accessibility and customer responsiveness. A total of 10 businesses received awards in this category.

Auto repair shop :

BMW of Brooklyn: Service & Parts

East Hills Subaru

Toyota Service Department (115 Frost St. Westbury)

Car dealer :

Major World

Mercedes-Benz Manhattan

Paragon Honda (57-02 Northern Blvd)

West Herr Ford of Hamburg

Car repair and maintenance service :

Fordham Toyota Service & Toyota Parts

Auto parts store :

AutoShack Auto Parts (42832 NY-12)

Auto glass shop :

WindshieldHUB

A spokesperson for the American Consumer Assessment Inc. stated, "The 2025 American Consumer Awards are grounded in evaluations from real consumers, and we hope these results will provide trustworthy information for consumers and contribute to the growth of the Automotive industry. We also believe that these assessments will encourage businesses to prioritize customer satisfaction and continue to offer exceptional service."