The Boulder Group Arranges Sale Of Net Leased ALDI In Mobile, AL

MENAFN - GetNews)



Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of The Boulder Group represented the seller in the transaction.

The Boulder Group, a net leased investment brokerage firm, completed the sale of a single tenant ALDI located at 1550 Government Street in Mobile, AL, for $6,336,267.

The 42,510-square-foot building benefits from its location along Government Street, which has a traffic count of 26,200 vehicles per day. The property is strategically situated within 3 miles of Interstate 10 and Interstate 65. Notable retailers nearby include Walgreens, Dollar Tree, Starbucks, Sherwin-Williams, Fresenius, Firestone, Take 5, Popeyes, Taco Bell, Waffle House, Domino's, Subway, PNC Bank, Take 5, Shell, Chevron, and Murphy High School.

The population is 105,426 within a 5-mile radius and the average household income is $105,708 within 1 mile.

The tenant, Aldi, Inc., recently extended its triple net lease and has over 10 years remaining with four 5-year renewal options.

Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of The Boulder Group represented the seller in the transaction. The seller is a real estate investment company based in Canada and the buyer is a commercial real estate investment company based in Michigan.

ALDI, founded in 1946 in Germany, is a leading global grocery retailer with over 2,000 U.S. stores and more than 11,000 locations worldwide. Known for its streamlined, cost-effective approach, ALDI offers high-quality, private-label products at competitive prices, attracting a loyal customer base. The company is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and has nearly 2,500 stores. ALDI is emphasizing renovated stores and enhanced e-commerce. It is also committed to sustainability, aiming for 100% sustainable packaging for its exclusive brands by 2025.

“Long-term leases to reputable tenants continue to garner high investment activity” said Randy Blankstein, President of The Boulder Group. Jimmy Goodman of The Boulder Group, added, "Investors continue to gravitate to retail assets in metro areas throughout the Sun Belt."

About The Boulder Group

The Boulder Group is a boutique investment real estate service firm specializing in single tenant net lease properties. The firm provides a full range of brokerage, advisory, and financing services nationwide to a substantial and diversified client base, which includes high-net-worth individuals, developers, REITs, partnerships and institutional investment funds. Founded in 1997, the firm has arranged the acquisition and disposition of over $9 billion of single tenant net lease real estate transactions. From 2014-2024, the firm was ranked in the top 10 companies in the nation for single tenant retail transactions by both Real Capital Analytics and CoStar. The Boulder Group is headquartered in suburban Chicago and has an office in Denver.