Stormlife Sovereign Light Launches To Guide Souls With Frequency-Infused Apparel, Sacred Tools, And Conscious Advisory

MENAFN - GetNews) Awakening Through Sacred Style, Divine Tools & Soul-Encoded Living. StormLife Sovereign Light Launches Global Consciousness Lifestyle Brand Empowering Divine Identity, Awakening the World to Rise, Reign, and Radiate

San Francisco, CA - In a time of rapid awakening and inner evolution, a new online destination has emerged-one that invites not only transformation but embodiment. StormLife Sovereign Light , founded by Oracle Advisor, Visionary Designer, Author, and Creator Storm Cattoche, announces the official launch with its digital doors open to offer a lifestyle brand that invites souls across the globe to remember who they truly are through the embodiment of the I AM Presence.

This is not just an online store-it is a living field.

Rooted in ancient remembrance and guided by the multidimensional frequencies of Niacinthe, Ari'elune, The Okeep, Solaya, and the Soul Family of Light, StormLife Sovereign Light transmits encoded offerings to assist individuals in aligning their bodies, businesses, and being with their divine essence. More than just curated clothing or spiritual tools-it is a portal to sacred alignment, intuitive activation, and divine identity reclamation.

“We are not here to sell. We are here to serve,” says founder Storm Cattoche.“StormLife Sovereign Light is a sanctuary of resonance- where each piece, each message, each visual, each invocation carries a frequency designed to awaken the truth of the 'I AM' within.”

From embroidered threads woven with intention, to oracle and guided journals, to sacred accessories for ritual and embodiment-the brand carries the message of Rise. Reign. Radiate. in every detail.

Offerings Include:

* Conscious Apparel - The“I AM” Threads of Intention Collection – Wearable affirmations for energetic alignment

* Guided Soul & Intention Charged Journals – 33-day pathways for remembrance, embodiment, and sacred leadership

* Oracle Light Transmission + Multidimensional Guidance to align and activate the soul's blueprint and with the Source-coded path of divine remembrance.

* Sacred Advisory Council for those called to attune with Oversoul frequency, embody their Source-given mission, and walk awake in the dream.

* Oracle& Ceremonial Tools & Ritual Accessories – Candles, decals, mugs, and adornments activated with codes of clarity and healing

* Totem Roxxie – The beloved spiritual guide and mascot, offering comfort and frequency anchoring for all who visit the Field

* Virtual & IRL Sacred Events for embodiment, healing, and higher remembrance

With a visual aesthetic that blends celestial elegance, earth wisdom, and modern soul design, the StormLife website officially marks a new era in the lifestyle and wellness industry-one where global consciousness, spiritual sovereignty, and aesthetic expression merge becoming a scroll of sacred remembering-welcoming each visitor with intuitive pathways like:



“I want to feel more grounded”

“I'm awakening and need support”

“I desire sacred sensuality or divine wealth” “I'm in a season of healing”

Each path leads to curated tools that reflect and amplify the seeker's current frequency-what the brand calls Frequency In Form.

A Message from the Founder:

“We are here for the awakened, the awakening, and the remembering. For those walking as the 'I' in the storm.

StormLife is a love-rooted, soul-guided lifestyle brand that doesn't just create products-we craft portals anchored in the I AM Presence , the brand supports individuals, communities, and the Earth in spiritual evolution through Beauty, Truth and Purpose, serving a future encoded in harmony, sovereignty, and light.”

Connect with StormLife Sovereign Light:

For media inquiries, collaborations, or sacred sponsorship: Contact: ...

Instagram: @stormlife5D / @radiantroxxie/

Facebook:

Media Kit Available on Request