Baghdad, Irbil Signs Deal On Oil Exports
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, July 17 (KUNA) -- Iraq's government announced on Thursday reaching an agreement with the Kurdistan region on oil exports from the region and salaries of its staff.
It is a move aiming to end the crisis of salaries and enhance federal control over oil resources, Iraq's government said in a statement.
Under the deal, Kurdistan's government hands over immediately its oil output to Iraq's State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO) for export, in exchange for giving a loan estimated at USD 16 (in kind or cash) for every delivered barrel to the region.
The delivered quantity shall not be less than 230,000 barrels per day, along possible additions in the future, it said.
The current output is about 280,000 barrels per day, 50,000 of them are allocated to local consumption, according to the region's report.
Regarding non-oil revenue, the two sides agreed that the region's government delivers USD 92 million to Iraq's ministry of finance for May, and this will be settled later, it stated. (end)
