Truist Announces Redemption Of Senior Notes Due July 2026
CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC ) today announced it will redeem all $1,500,000,000 principal amount outstanding of its floating rate senior notes due July 28, 2026 (CUSIP 89788MAH5) on the redemption date of July 28, 2025.
The redemption price for the senior notes will be equal to 100% of the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date. Interest on the senior notes will cease to accrue on and after the redemption date.
Payment of the redemption price for the senior notes will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.
About Truist
Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. As a leading U.S. commercial bank, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets across the country. Truist offers a wide range of products and services through our wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $536 billion as of March 31, 2025. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist .
