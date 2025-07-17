Hartford Healthcare Wins Six Emmy® Awards For Powerful Storytelling That Honors The Human Side Of Health Care
"Each story is a celebration of Hartford HealthCare's unwavering mission: to care, to connect, and to transform health care for the better," said Jeffrey A. Flaks, President and CEO of Hartford HealthCare.
"From an off-duty nurse saving a life at a sporting event, to a trauma team responding to a near-fatal stabbing, to musical tributes from our own colleagues: these stories reflect who we are and remind us of our purpose and impact."
Hartford HealthCare's Emmy® Awards Include:Best Commercial: Stab to the Heart: A Trauma Story
Best Public Service Announcement: Celebrating the Front Line: A Musical Tribute with Javier Colon
Best Health and Medical – Short Form Content: Ashley Zimmerman: An Off-Duty Nurse's Heroic Act
Best Cinematography, Best Editing, and Best Sound Design: for various productions showcasing care and innovation across the system
Outstanding Commercial - These Lives Are Real
These Lives Are Real
Outstanding Public Service Announcement - Single Spot
An Appreciation of Your Dedication: Thank You and Happy Holidays!
Outstanding Audio, Mixing and Design
Emmy - Sound Design and Recording - MASS CASUALTY – A RESPONSE TO CRISIS
Outstanding Editing - Short Form Content
Black & Red 2024 Honors the Hartford Hospital Emergency Department
Outstanding Photography - Short Form Content
An Appreciation of Your Dedication: Thank You and Happy Holidays!
Outstanding Health And Medical - Short Form Content
Heroic Nurse Saves Man's Life on Her Day Off | Hartford HealthCare
About Hartford HealthCare
With 44,000 dedicated colleagues and a bold vision for the future , Hartford HealthCare is transforming healthcare across Connecticut and beyond-enhancing access, affordability, health equity, and excellence. Spanning 500 locations across 185 towns and cities , our comprehensive care-delivery system is built to serve every community, every day.
From world-class hospitals -including two tertiary-level teaching hospitals, an acute-care community teaching hospital, an acute-care hospital and trauma center, and three community hospitals-to an expansive network of behavioral health services, multispecialty physician groups, urgent and virtual care, surgery centers, home care, senior care, rehabilitation, and mobile neighborhood health programs , Hartford HealthCare is there when and where it matters most.
We touch the lives of nearly 28,000 people every single day , delivering unparalleled care through our unique Institute Model -bringing together leading experts in neuroscience, cancer, digestive health, heart and vascular care, orthopedics, and urology & kidney health to provide a unified, high standard of care at the most affordable cost.
Recognized nationally for patient safety and clinical excellence , Hartford HealthCare boasts Leapfrog A-ratings across all our hospitals-making us one of the safest healthcare systems in the country .
Join us on our journey to reimagine healthcare . Visit and stay connected through our newsletters and social media.
