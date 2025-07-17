Hartford Healthcare Wins Six Emmy® Awards For Powerful Storytelling That Honors The Human Side Of Health Care

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We believe in the power of storytelling in health care," said Rebecca Stewart, Vice President of Content Strategy at Hartford HealthCare. "Behind every image and every edit is a real person making a difference, and we're honored to bring those moments of courage, compassion, and quiet triumph to light. These stories matter because they remind people that health care is ultimately about humanity."

"Each story is a celebration of Hartford HealthCare's unwavering mission: to care, to connect, and to transform health care for the better," said Jeffrey A. Flaks, President and CEO of Hartford HealthCare.

"From an off-duty nurse saving a life at a sporting event, to a trauma team responding to a near-fatal stabbing, to musical tributes from our own colleagues: these stories reflect who we are and remind us of our purpose and impact."

Hartford HealthCare's Emmy® Awards Include:

Stab to the Heart: A Trauma StoryCelebrating the Front Line: A Musical Tribute with Javier ColonAshley Zimmerman: An Off-Duty Nurse's Heroic Actfor various productions showcasing care and innovation across the system

Outstanding Commercial - These Lives Are Real

These Lives Are Real

Outstanding Public Service Announcement - Single Spot

An Appreciation of Your Dedication: Thank You and Happy Holidays!

Outstanding Audio, Mixing and Design

Emmy - Sound Design and Recording - MASS CASUALTY – A RESPONSE TO CRISIS

Outstanding Editing - Short Form Content

Black & Red 2024 Honors the Hartford Hospital Emergency Department

Outstanding Photography - Short Form Content

An Appreciation of Your Dedication: Thank You and Happy Holidays!

Outstanding Health And Medical - Short Form Content

Heroic Nurse Saves Man's Life on Her Day Off | Hartford HealthCare

About Hartford HealthCare

With 44,000 dedicated colleagues and a bold vision for the future , Hartford HealthCare is transforming healthcare across Connecticut and beyond-enhancing access, affordability, health equity, and excellence. Spanning 500 locations across 185 towns and cities , our comprehensive care-delivery system is built to serve every community, every day.

From world-class hospitals -including two tertiary-level teaching hospitals, an acute-care community teaching hospital, an acute-care hospital and trauma center, and three community hospitals-to an expansive network of behavioral health services, multispecialty physician groups, urgent and virtual care, surgery centers, home care, senior care, rehabilitation, and mobile neighborhood health programs , Hartford HealthCare is there when and where it matters most.

We touch the lives of nearly 28,000 people every single day , delivering unparalleled care through our unique Institute Model -bringing together leading experts in neuroscience, cancer, digestive health, heart and vascular care, orthopedics, and urology & kidney health to provide a unified, high standard of care at the most affordable cost.

Recognized nationally for patient safety and clinical excellence , Hartford HealthCare boasts Leapfrog A-ratings across all our hospitals-making us one of the safest healthcare systems in the country .

Join us on our journey to reimagine healthcare . Visit and stay connected through our newsletters and social media.

