The Estate Of Robert Day At John Moran Auctioneers: A Distinguished Collection Of Art And Antiques

Tues., July 29th & Wed., July 30th, 2025 | 10:00am PDT

LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- John Moran Auctioneers is proud to announce The Estate of Robert Day, a landmark two-day sale offering over 700 exceptional lots from the collection of one of California's most influential philanthropists. Taking place Tuesday, July 29th and Wednesday, July 30th, 2025, at 10 AM PDT, the auction presents museum-quality decorative arts and fine art by celebrated names including Montague Dawson, Edgar Payne, William Wendt, and Richard MacDonald. Day 1 (Lots 1-413), offered in person and online, is led by a showstopping pair of Tiffany & Co. sterling silver 15-light candelabra and a 104-piece 'Chrysanthemum' silver gilt flatware service. Day 2 (Lots 1001-1359) will be online only (with lots being offered at no reserve) and includes standout pieces such as an 18th-century French Provincial carved oak enfilade, a Venetian giltwood and mirror-mounted wardrobe, and a whimsical selection of Martha's Vineyard Glassworks art glass.

Robert A. Day, visionary investor, philanthropist, and civic leader, whose legacy includes transformative support for education, science, and the arts. His estate, reflecting a life of purpose and generosity, now comes to auction. Image provided by The Estate of Robert Day. (PRNewsfoto/John Moran Auctioneers)

Lot 164: The Vanderbilt Candelabra: A Pair of Monumental 15-Light Tiffany & Co. Sterling Silver Candelabra. Circa 1883; Directorship of Edward C. Moore (1873-1891). Each fifteen-light candelabra profusely decorated with foliate motifs throughout, issuing swirling arms, and raised on six claw feet, Each: 31.5" H x 23" Dia., Total weight: 764 oz. troy approximately est. $100,000-150,000 (PRNewsfoto/John Moran Auctioneers)

Lot 95: Montague Dawson (1890-1973),“The Atlantic Packet Albion of the Black Ball Line”. Oil on canvas, 24" H x 44" W, est. $40,000-60,000 (PRNewsfoto/John Moran Auctioneers)

Lot 241: A pair of George II-style carved giltwood eagle console tables. Early/mid-19th century. Each associated green marble top above a Vitruvian scroll frieze supported on the wings and head of an eagle, raised on a faux green marble plinth base, 2 pieces, Each: 34.5" H x 55" W x 24.5" D, est. $8,000-12,000 (PRNewsfoto/John Moran Auctioneers)

