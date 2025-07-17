Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Legalzoom To Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results On Thursday, August 7, 2025


2025-07-17 05:16:01
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalZoom.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: LZ), a leading online platform for legal services, today announced it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, on Thursday, August 7, 2025, after the close of market.

Jeff Stibel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Noel Watson, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day to discuss the financial results.

LegalZoom Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, August 7, 2025
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)
Webcast:
Dial In Registration:

A replay of the webcast also will be available on the LegalZoom Investor Relations website, , following the live event.

About LegalZoom
LegalZoom is a leading online platform for legal services, transforming how individuals and small businesses navigate the legal system. By combining intuitive technology with access to experienced attorneys-whether through our vast independent attorney network or the LegalZoom-owned law firm-we offer the tools and guidance people need to confidently manage everything from business formations and compliance to estate planning and ongoing legal support.

With over two decades of experience and millions of customers served, LegalZoom helps individuals and small businesses navigate legal needs with confidence. For more information, visit .

