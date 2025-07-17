SOCIETY OF INDUSTRIAL AND OFFICE REALTORS® ELECTS INCOMING OFFICERS

SIOR's current president-elect, Saadia Sheikh , SIOR, will assume the role of SIOR Global president this fall. Sheikh is CEO and Founder at CRE advisory firm Powersense in New York and has been an SIOR office specialist since 2017. Sheikh will be the youngest female SIOR to ever serve in this role.

SIOR's current vice president, Aaron Barnard , SIOR, will assume office as SIOR president-elect. Barnard, an office specialist in Minneapolis with Cushman & Wakefield, will serve as president-elect for one year, followed by the presidency of SIOR in the fall of 2026.

Daniel Smolensky , SIOR, has been elected as SIOR's vice-president. After serving a one-year term as vice president, Smolensky will serve as president-elect for one year, and then step into the presidency in the fall of 2027.

Scott Savacool, SIOR , an office specialist in Saint Louis, will continue on in his second year as SIOR Global's treasurer. Savacool is a senior vice president at Colliers and has been an SIOR member since 2011.

The following members were elected to serve two-year terms on SIOR's Board of Directors as members-at-large:



Rob Renaud , SIOR, an office specialist in Toronto.

Damian Rivera , SIOR, a dual specialist in Frisco, Texas. Diana Whisenant , SIOR, an industrial specialist in Cleveland, Ohio.

Street Jones, SIOR ; Michael Feuerman, SIOR ; and Russell Patterson, SIOR , will continue serving their second year as members-at-large.

In addition, James (Tripp) Guin , SIOR, will begin serving a two-year term as speaker of the Chapter Leadership Council and Grant Pruitt , SIOR, has been elected to serve a two-year term as speaker-elect.

The following members were also elected to serve as Regional Directors for a two-year term:



Central Regional Director: Matthew Severns , SIOR, an industrial specialist in Kansas City, Mo.

Mid-Atlantic Regional Director: Wills Elliman , SIOR, an office specialist in Wilmington, Del.

Northwest Regional Director: Devin Ogden , SIOR, an industrial specialist in Boise, Idaho.

Southeast Regional Director: Campbell Lewis , SIOR, an industrial specialist in Greenville S.C. Southwest Regional Director: Andrew Creixell , SIOR, an industrial specialist in Austin, Texas.

Christopher Aquilina, SIOR ; Bronwyn Scrivens, SIOR ; Matthew Osowski, SIOR ; Jonathan Stravitz, SIOR ; Monty Warren, SIOR ; and Nancy Morse, SIOR , will begin serving their second year as Regional Directors.

Finally, the following members were also appointed for a two-year term:



Past-Presidents Representative: Allen Gump , SIOR, an industrial specialist in Dallas, Texas. Young Professionals Representative: Caitlin Mazaheri , SIOR, an industrial specialist in Oklahoma City, Okla.

The Society of Industrial and Office Realtors ® (SIOR) is the leading society for industrial and office real estate professionals. Individuals who earn their SIOR designation adhere to the highest levels of accountability and ethical standards. Only the industry's top professionals qualify for the SIOR designation. Today, there are more than 4,000 SIOR members in over 50 countries.

