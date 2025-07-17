Blueflite And Airspace Link Combine Forces On High-Performance Drone Logistics Projects

Partnership Leverages Michigan's AAM Activation Fund to Revolutionize Automotive Parts Delivery

DETROIT, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At Reindustrialize 2.0 , Michigan's flagship advanced manufacturing and mobility conference, blueflite and Airspace Link announced their partnership that positions the two companies at the forefront of the drone revolution sweeping across the United States.

This alliance brings together two of the most advanced U.S.-based systems in the drone ecosystem: blueflite's patented tiltrotor UAV platform, engineered for high-performance autonomous missions, and Airspace Link's enterprise-grade Drone Operations Management System (DOMS), built for safe, scalable unmanned flight operations.

Airspace Link's DOMS provides critical infrastructure for urban airspace security and management, seamlessly integrating with existing infrastructure while delivering comprehensive data management, advanced security frameworks, and real-time operational oversight through unified system integration. Together, they deliver a turnkey solution for drone-powered commercial logistics at scale.

"This is the infrastructure the drone economy has been waiting for," said Frank Noppel, CEO of blueflite. "With this partnership, we are offering more than drone delivery, we are enabling a new aerial logistics network that's secure, autonomous, and built in America."

The announcement comes amid a surge of government support for the domestic drone industry, including over $30 billion in funding under H.R.1 and the June 2025 Executive Order on Drone Dominance, which calls for accelerated deployment of U.S.-made drone technologies. blueflite and Airspace Link are already working together under multiple contract awards across defense and healthcare sectors, proving the power of their integrated solution in real-world operations.

"The future of advanced drone mobility hinges on the safe and secure integration into the national airspace, hardware, software, and compliance. This partnership delivers all of it," said Michael Healander, CEO of Airspace Link. "It's the blueprint for safe, autonomous flight in complex environments."

From military logistics and emergency response to counter-UAS and infrastructure protection, the combined platform addresses urgent needs across both public and private sectors. With live deployments already underway, the companies' joint capabilities are being actively demonstrated through strategic partnerships including their work with Jack Demmer Automotive Group , one of the four AAM Activation Fund recipients announced by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer today as part of Michigan's new Advanced Air Mobility Initiative.

Strategic Implementation Through Michigan's AAM Initiative

The Jack Demmer project, which received $740,000 in AAM Activation Fund support, represents a groundbreaking collaboration with blueflite and Airspace Link to revolutionize automotive parts delivery within a 12-mile radius of Jack Demmer Ford dealerships. This initiative directly addresses current logistics challenges caused by road congestion and workforce shortages in urban settings like metro Detroit, creating a more resilient and efficient supply chain through advanced aerial mobility solutions.

The project aligns perfectly with Governor Whitmer's Executive Directive 2025-4 , establishing the Michigan Advanced Air Mobility Initiative, which positions the state as a national leader in next-generation aviation technologies. As Governor Whitmer stated, "Michigan has long been a hub of innovation, and with today's Advanced Air Mobility Initiative, we are building on that proud legacy to lead the future." The directive calls for leveraging drone delivery and autonomous aerial systems to strengthen critical supply chains, protect national security, and reduce dependence on foreign manufacturing-goals directly embodied by the blueflite-Airspace Link partnership.

As new opportunities emerge through strengthened government partnerships, blueflite and Airspace Link are uniquely positioned to lead the next wave of American aerial mobility, with proven capabilities being deployed in real-world commercial applications today.

About blueflite

blueflite is a Michigan-based aerospace company redefining aerial logistics through its proprietary tiltrotor drone platform. Built for autonomous, high-performance missions, the system is designed and manufactured entirely in the U.S. for deployment across commercial, defense, and emergency response sectors.

About Airspace Link

Founded in Detroit in 2018, Airspace Link is a leading FAA-approved UAS Service Supplier of LAANC and B4UFLY, creating the digital infrastructure for the safe integration of drones into the national airspace and local communities. As SOC 2 compliant and ISO 27001-certified, Airspace Link's drone operations management system, AirHub® Portal, empowers government entities, commercial fleets, certified drone pilots, and the broader drone industry with the tools needed to enable safe, compliant, and efficient drone operations. For more information about Airspace Link and AirHub® Portal, visit .

Media Contact

Airspace Link Rich Fahle [email protected]

Blueflite [email protected]

SOURCE Airspace Link

