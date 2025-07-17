Wisconsin Electric Declares Quarterly Dividends
MILWAUKEE, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wisconsin Electric board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 90 cents per share on the company's Preferred Stock, 3.60% Series, payable Sept. 1, 2025, to stockholders of record on Aug. 14, 2025. The board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share on the company's Six Per Cent Preferred Stock, payable Oct. 31, 2025, to stockholders of record on Oct. 14, 2025.
Wisconsin Electric Power Co., doing business as We Energies, is a subsidiary of WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC ). The company serves more than 1.1 million electric customers and more than 490,000 natural gas customers in Wisconsin. Go to the We Energies website at we-energies .
