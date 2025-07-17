Quaker Houghton Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings And Investor Call
|
Earnings Release:
|
Thursday, July 31, 2025 (after market close)
|
Teleconference:
|
Friday, August 1, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. (ET)
|
Dial-in Number:
|
+1-877-269-7756 (toll-free)
If unable to participate live, select from one of the following replay options:
|
Digital Replay:
|
Available through August 15, 2025
|
Archived Webcast:
|
Visit the investor relations portion of Quaker Houghton's website at
About QUAKER HOUGHTON
Quaker Houghton is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, container, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With approximately 4,400 employees, including chemists, engineers and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit quakerhoughton to learn more.
