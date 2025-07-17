UNITED BANCSHARES, INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2025 RESULTS AND $0.23 DIVIDEND
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 91,795,000
|
|
$ 95,283,000
|
Securities
|
225,570,000
|
|
237,779,000
|
Loans
|
789,314,000
|
|
766,987,000
|
Less allowance for credit losses
|
(8,445,000)
|
|
(7,937,000)
|
Other assets
|
99,905,000
|
|
97,218,000
|
Total Assets
|
$1,198,139,000
|
|
$1,189,330,000
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
$1,073,992,000
|
|
$1,071,105,000
|
Borrowings
|
16,594,000
|
|
17,091,000
|
Other liabilities
|
6,436,000
|
|
6,394,000
|
Total Liabilities
|
1,097,022,000
|
|
1,094,590,000
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock and surplus
|
21,899,000
|
|
21,461,000
|
Retained earnings
|
129,402,000
|
|
124,822,000
|
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|
(32,759,000)
|
|
(34,786,000)
|
Treasury stock
|
(17,425,000)
|
|
(16,757,000)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
101,117,000
|
|
94,740,000
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$1,198,139,000
|
|
$1,189,330,000
|
|
|
|
|
Common shares outstanding
|
2,960,129
|
|
2,964,007
|
Book value
|
$34.16
|
|
$31.96
|
Tangible book value (non-GAAP)
|
$24.47
|
|
$22.28
|
Closing price
|
$27.98
|
|
$31.00
|
Allowance for credit losses to loans
(end of period, excluding LHFS)
|
1.08 %
|
|
1.04 %
|
Loans to deposits
|
73.49 %
|
|
71.61 %
|
|
3 months
|
|
3 months
|
|
6 months
|
|
6 months
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
Interest income
|
$14,546,000
|
|
$12,502,000
|
|
$28,730,000
|
|
$24,373,000
|
Interest expense
|
4,643,000
|
|
5,053,000
|
|
9,284,000
|
|
9,776,000
|
Net interest income
|
9,903,000
|
|
7,449,000
|
|
19,446,000
|
|
14,597,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
235,000
|
|
(190,000)
|
|
328,000
|
|
(481,000)
|
Net interest income after provision
|
9,668,000
|
|
7,639,000
|
|
19,118,000
|
|
15,078,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest income
|
1,803,000
|
|
2,026,000
|
|
3,604,000
|
|
4,305,000
|
Non-interest expense
|
7,958,000
|
|
7,683,000
|
|
16,082,000
|
|
15,470,000
|
Income before federal income
|
3,513,000
|
|
1,982,000
|
|
6,640,000
|
|
3,913,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Federal income taxes
|
387,000
|
|
150,000
|
|
722,000
|
|
248,000
|
Net Income
|
$3,126,000
|
|
$1,832,000
|
|
$5,918,000
|
|
$3,665,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average common shares
|
2,974,300
|
|
2,990,805
|
|
2,971,732
|
|
3,008,541
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per Share Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (basic)
|
$1.05
|
|
$0.61
|
|
$1.99
|
|
$1.22
|
Cash dividends declared
|
$0.23
|
|
$0.22
|
|
$0.46
|
|
$0.44
|
Dividend yield (annualized) based
|
3.44 %
|
|
4.73 %
|
|
3.34 %
|
|
4.69 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Performance Ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets
|
1.04 %
|
|
0.68 %
|
|
0.99 %
|
|
0.68 %
|
Return on average tangible
|
17.33 %
|
|
12.27 %
|
|
16.56 %
|
|
11.78 %
|
Net interest margin
|
3.71 %
|
|
3.12 %
|
|
3.65 %
|
|
3.07 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit Quality and Other Ratios:
|
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
|
0.00 %
|
|
0.00 %
|
|
-0.06 %
|
|
0.00 %
|
United Bancshares, Inc
Directors
Robert L. Benroth
Herbert H. Huffman III
Daniel W. Schutt, Chairman
R. Steven Unverferth
Brian D. Young
Officers
Brian D. Young, President/CEO
Denise E. Giesige, Secretary
Klint D. Manz, CFO
|
The Union Bank Co.
Directors
Robert L. Benroth
Anthony M. V. Eramo
Herbert H. Huffman III
Kevin L. Lammon
John P. Miller
William R. Perry
Carol R. Russell
Daniel W. Schutt
R. Steven Unverferth
Dr. Jane M. Wood
Brian D. Young, Chairman
Investor Materials
United Bancshares, Inc. has traded its common stock on the OTCQX Markets Exchange under the symbol "UBOH". Annual and quarterly shareholder reports, regulatory filings, press releases, and articles about United Bancshares, Inc. are available in the Investor Relations section of our website theubank or by calling 800-837-8111.
Legal Disclaimer:
