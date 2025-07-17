WEC Energy Group Declares Quarterly Dividend
MILWAUKEE, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC ) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 89.25 cents per share on the company's common stock.
The dividend is payable Sept. 1, 2025, to stockholders of record on Aug. 14, 2025. This marks the 332nd consecutive quarter - dating back to 1942 - that the company will have paid a dividend to its stockholders.
WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC ), based in Milwaukee, is one of the nation's premier energy companies, serving 4.7 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.
The company's principal utilities are We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, Minnesota Energy Resources and Upper Michigan Energy Resources. Another major subsidiary, We Power, designs, builds and owns electric generating plants. In addition, WEC Infrastructure LLC owns a fleet of renewable generation facilities in states ranging from South Dakota to Texas.
WEC Energy Group (wecenergygroup) is a Fortune 500 company and a component of the S&P 500. The company has approximately 33,000 stockholders of record, 7,000 employees and more than $48 billion of assets.
