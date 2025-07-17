New Discovery Reveals Dopamine Operates With Surgical Precision, Not As A Broad Signal

New understanding of how dopamine acts could reshape how brain disorders are treated

AURORA, Colo., July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus has upended decades of neuroscience dogma, revealing that dopamine, a neurotransmitter critical for movement, motivation, learning and mood, communicates in the brain with extraordinary precision, not broad diffusion as previously believed. This groundbreaking research offers fresh hope for millions of people living with dopamine-related disorders, marking a significant advance in the quest for precision-based neuroscience and medicine.

For years, scientists thought of dopamine as a kind of chemical "broadcast system," flooding large areas of the brain to influence behavior. But new research, published today in Science , found that dopamine acts more like a finely-tuned postal service, delivering highly localized messages to specific nerve cell branches at exact moments in time.

"Our current research found that dopamine signaling and transmission in the brain is much more complex than we thought," said Christopher Ford, PhD, professor at the University of Colorado School of Medicine and lead author. "We knew that dopamine plays a role in many different behaviors, and our work gives the beginning of a framework for understanding how all those different behaviors could all be regulated by dopamine."

Using advanced microscopy techniques, researchers found that dopamine is released in concentrated hotspots which enable targeted, rapid responses in nearby brain cells, while broader signals activate slower, widespread effects. This dual signaling system allows dopamine to simultaneously fine-tune individual neural connections and orchestrate complex behaviors like movement, decision-making, and learning.

The implications are far-reaching. Dopamine system dysfunction plays a central role in a wide range of brain disorders, including Parkinson's disease, addiction, schizophrenia, ADHD and depression. Current treatments largely focus on restoring overall dopamine levels but this research suggests that the precision of dopamine signaling may be just as crucial.

"We are really only at the tip of the iceberg in trying to understand how dysfunctions in dopamine contribute to diseases like Parkinson's disease, schizophrenia or addiction," said Ford. "More work is needed to grasp how these specific changes in dopamine signaling are affected in these different neurological and psychiatric diseases. The goal, of course, would then be to build on those findings to come up with new and improved treatments for those disorders."

