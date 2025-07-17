Leslie's To Release Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results On August 6, 2025
The company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on August 6, 2025 to discuss the financial results as well as progress against the company's strategic transformation initiatives. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at .
A replay of the conference call will be available within approximately three hours of the conclusion of the call and will be available on the company's Investor Relations website for 180 days.
About Leslie's
Founded in 1963, Leslie's is the largest and most trusted direct-to-customer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry serving residential customers and pool professionals nationwide. The company serves the aftermarket needs of residential and professional consumers with an extensive and largely exclusive assortment of essential pool and spa care products. The company operates an integrated ecosystem of over 1,000 physical locations and a robust digital platform, enabling consumers to engage with Leslie's whenever, wherever and however they prefer to shop. Its dedicated team of associates, pool and spa care experts as well as experienced service technicians are passionate about empowering Leslie's consumers with the knowledge, products and solutions necessary to confidently maintain and enjoy their pools and spas.
Contact
Elisabeth Eisleben
Senior Vice President, Investor & Public Relations
Leslie's, Inc.
