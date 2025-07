Dime Honored As Lending Partner Of The Year By NHSNYC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the“Company” or“Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the“Bank”), announced that Dime is being honored as the Lending Partner of the Year at Neighborhood Housing Services of New York City's Bridging the Gap Gala being held on October 7th, 2025. NHSNYC is committed to increasing access to critical resources, strengthening their ability to meet the evolving needs of our shared community, and ensuring housing stability and financial security for more New Yorkers.

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $14 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

Avinash Reddy

Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909

Email: ...

1 Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated.