Rocket Companies To Announce Second Quarter 2025 Results On July 31, 2025
DETROIT, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT ) ("Rocket Companies" or the "Company"), the Detroit-based fintech platform including mortgage, real estate, title and personal finance businesses, today announced that the Company will issue its second quarter 2025 earnings on July 31, 2025. Leadership will host a conference call to discuss results at 4:30 p.m. ET on that date and a press release detailing the Company's results will be issued prior to the call.
A live webcast of the event will be available on the "Events & Presentations " section of the Company's Investor Relations website at href="" rel="nofollow" rocketcompanies A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations website following the conclusion of the event.
About Rocket Companies
Founded in 1985, Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT ) is a Detroit-based fintech platform including mortgage, real estate and personal finance businesses: Rocket Mortgage, Redfin, Rocket Homes, Rocket Close, Rocket Money and Rocket Loans.
With insights from more than 65 million calls with clients each year, 14 petabytes of data and a mission to Help Everyone Home, Rocket Companies is well positioned to be the destination for AI-fueled home ownership. Known for providing exceptional client experiences, J.D. Power has ranked Rocket Mortgage #1 in client satisfaction for primary mortgage origination and mortgage servicing a total of 22 times – the most of any mortgage lender.
For more information, please visit the Company's Corporate website or Investor Relations website .
