FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS

ABILENE, Texas, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ: FFIN ) today reported earnings of $66.66 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to earnings of $52.49 million for the same quarter a year ago and $61.35 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.47 for the second quarter of 2025 compared with $0.37 for the second quarter of 2024 and $0.43 for the linked quarter.

"Our second quarter results are positive with earnings growth of over 27 percent from the second quarter last year resulting from our healthy loan and deposit growth, improved margin and increased trust revenue," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. "Our outlook for the remainder of the year is good as we have opportunities to improve our investment yields, continue loan growth and focus on growing deposits in our markets. I am very appreciative of the work our teams are doing to support these results."

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $123.73 million compared to $103.27 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $118.79 million for the first quarter 2025. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.81 percent for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 3.48 percent for the second quarter of 2024 and 3.74 percent in the first quarter of 2025. Increased margins are primarily due to increased average yields on loans and securities. Additionally, the Company recognized a $698 thousand prepayment penalty during the second quarter of 2025 which had a positive impact on the margin for the quarter. Average interest-earning assets were $13.34 billion for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $12.23 billion for the same quarter a year ago.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.13 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to a provision for credit losses of $5.89 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $3.53 million for the first quarter 2025. At June 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses totaled $102.79 million, or 1.27 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), compared to $95.17 million, or 1.27 percent of loans, at June 30, 2024. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $9.91 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $7.43 million at June 30, 2024.

For the second quarter of 2025, net charge-offs totaled $720 thousand compared to net charge-offs of $302 thousand for the second quarter of 2024 and net charge offs of $236 thousand for the first quarter 2025. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.79 percent at June 30, 2025, compared to 0.81 percent at June 30, 2024. Classified loans totaled $257.07 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $219.26 million at June 30, 2024.

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $32.87 million compared to $31.27 million for the second quarter of 2024, due to the following:



Trust fee income increased to $12.75 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $11.71 million for the second quarter of 2024, driven by the increase in market value of trust assets managed to $11.46 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $10.24 billion at June 30, 2024.

Mortgage income increased to $4.13 million for the quarter compared to $3.69 million for the second quarter of 2024, as overall origination volume and margins have improved from the prior periods. Other noninterest income decreased $499 thousand to $2.93 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $3.43 million in the second quarter of 2024 due to the recognition of a $723 thousand one-time BOLI settlement payment recognized in the second quarter of 2024.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $71.74 million compared to $65.01 million for the second quarter of 2024, due to the following:



Salary, commissions, and employee benefit costs increased to $42.58 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $37.47 million in the second quarter of 2024, primarily resulting from merit-based and market driven pay increases, an increase of $838 thousand in profit sharing accruals, an increase of $519 thousand in bonus and incentive accruals, and an increase of $452 thousand in stock-based compensation when compared to the same quarter in 2024. The increase in profit sharing and incentive accruals are directly related to the increase in net income over prior year. Noninterest expenses, excluding salary related costs, increased $1.62 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 largely due to increases in software amortization as a result of the Company investing in new loan origination and account opening platforms.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 44.97 percent for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 47.41 percent for the second quarter of 2024 largely due to the increase in net interest income.

As of June 30, 2025, consolidated total assets were $14.38 billion compared to $13.16 billion on June 30, 2024. Loans totaled $8.07 billion on June 30, 2025, compared with loans of $7.52 billion at June 30, 2024. During the second quarter of 2025, loans grew $129.33 million, or 6.53 percent annualized, when compared to March 31, 2025, balances. Loans have grown $161.85 million or 4.12 percent annualized year-to-date. Deposits and Repurchase Agreements totaled $12.50 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $11.55 billion at June 30, 2024. Deposits and Repurchase Agreement balances have grown 5.57 percent annualized year-to-date through the second quarter 2025.

Shareholders' equity was $1.74 billion as of June 30, 2025, compared to $1.52 billion and $1.61 billion at June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2024, respectively. The unrealized loss on the securities portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $373.46 million at June 30, 2025, compared to unrealized losses of $441.56 million at June 30, 2024 and $424.29 million at December 31, 2024.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, operates multiple banking regions with 79 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Franklin, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Lumberton, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "forecast," "project," and "goal." Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices and the pandemic, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.