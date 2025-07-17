Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS


2025-07-17 04:16:47
ABILENE, Texas, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ: FFIN ) today reported earnings of $66.66 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to earnings of $52.49 million for the same quarter a year ago and $61.35 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.47 for the second quarter of 2025 compared with $0.37 for the second quarter of 2024 and $0.43 for the linked quarter.

"Our second quarter results are positive with earnings growth of over 27 percent from the second quarter last year resulting from our healthy loan and deposit growth, improved margin and increased trust revenue," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. "Our outlook for the remainder of the year is good as we have opportunities to improve our investment yields, continue loan growth and focus on growing deposits in our markets. I am very appreciative of the work our teams are doing to support these results."

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $123.73 million compared to $103.27 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $118.79 million for the first quarter 2025. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.81 percent for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 3.48 percent for the second quarter of 2024 and 3.74 percent in the first quarter of 2025. Increased margins are primarily due to increased average yields on loans and securities. Additionally, the Company recognized a $698 thousand prepayment penalty during the second quarter of 2025 which had a positive impact on the margin for the quarter. Average interest-earning assets were $13.34 billion for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $12.23 billion for the same quarter a year ago.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.13 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to a provision for credit losses of $5.89 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $3.53 million for the first quarter 2025. At June 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses totaled $102.79 million, or 1.27 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), compared to $95.17 million, or 1.27 percent of loans, at June 30, 2024. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $9.91 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $7.43 million at June 30, 2024.

For the second quarter of 2025, net charge-offs totaled $720 thousand compared to net charge-offs of $302 thousand for the second quarter of 2024 and net charge offs of $236 thousand for the first quarter 2025. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.79 percent at June 30, 2025, compared to 0.81 percent at June 30, 2024. Classified loans totaled $257.07 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $219.26 million at June 30, 2024.

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $32.87 million compared to $31.27 million for the second quarter of 2024, due to the following:

  • Trust fee income increased to $12.75 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $11.71 million for the second quarter of 2024, driven by the increase in market value of trust assets managed to $11.46 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $10.24 billion at June 30, 2024.
  • Mortgage income increased to $4.13 million for the quarter compared to $3.69 million for the second quarter of 2024, as overall origination volume and margins have improved from the prior periods.
  • Other noninterest income decreased $499 thousand to $2.93 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $3.43 million in the second quarter of 2024 due to the recognition of a $723 thousand one-time BOLI settlement payment recognized in the second quarter of 2024.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $71.74 million compared to $65.01 million for the second quarter of 2024, due to the following:

  • Salary, commissions, and employee benefit costs increased to $42.58 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $37.47 million in the second quarter of 2024, primarily resulting from merit-based and market driven pay increases, an increase of $838 thousand in profit sharing accruals, an increase of $519 thousand in bonus and incentive accruals, and an increase of $452 thousand in stock-based compensation when compared to the same quarter in 2024. The increase in profit sharing and incentive accruals are directly related to the increase in net income over prior year.
  • Noninterest expenses, excluding salary related costs, increased $1.62 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 largely due to increases in software amortization as a result of the Company investing in new loan origination and account opening platforms.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 44.97 percent for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 47.41 percent for the second quarter of 2024 largely due to the increase in net interest income.

As of June 30, 2025, consolidated total assets were $14.38 billion compared to $13.16 billion on June 30, 2024. Loans totaled $8.07 billion on June 30, 2025, compared with loans of $7.52 billion at June 30, 2024. During the second quarter of 2025, loans grew $129.33 million, or 6.53 percent annualized, when compared to March 31, 2025, balances. Loans have grown $161.85 million or 4.12 percent annualized year-to-date. Deposits and Repurchase Agreements totaled $12.50 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $11.55 billion at June 30, 2024. Deposits and Repurchase Agreement balances have grown 5.57 percent annualized year-to-date through the second quarter 2025.

Shareholders' equity was $1.74 billion as of June 30, 2025, compared to $1.52 billion and $1.61 billion at June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2024, respectively. The unrealized loss on the securities portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $373.46 million at June 30, 2025, compared to unrealized losses of $441.56 million at June 30, 2024 and $424.29 million at December 31, 2024.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, operates multiple banking regions with 79 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Franklin, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Lumberton, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "forecast," "project," and "goal." Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices and the pandemic, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.















FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.


CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)


(In thousands, except share and per share data)




















As of




2025



2024



ASSETS


June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Cash and due from banks

$

264,000

$

232,943

$

259,996

$

296,188

$

263,262

Interest-bearing demand deposits in banks

435,612

682,362

503,417

287,476

103,315

Federal funds sold

8,750

11,750

-

-

2,800

Investment securities

4,886,548

4,760,431

4,617,759

4,612,299

4,573,024

Loans, held-for-investment

8,074,944

7,945,611

7,913,098

7,723,191

7,519,733

Allowance for credit losses

(102,792)

(101,080)

(98,325)

(99,936)

(95,170)

Net loans, held-for-investment


7,972,152

7,844,531

7,814,773

7,623,255

7,424,563

Loans, held-for-sale

33,233

14,348

8,235

20,114

19,668

Premises and equipment, net

148,999

150,589

151,904

151,204

153,075

Goodwill

313,481

313,481

313,481

313,481

313,481

Other intangible assets

343

428

523

671

828

Other assets

313,723

301,251

309,330

278,244

310,059

Total assets

$

14,376,841

$

14,312,114

$

13,979,418

$

13,582,932

$

13,164,075


















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

3,439,059

$

3,356,553

$

3,348,041

$

3,303,143

$

3,289,032

Interest-bearing deposits

9,009,357

9,110,218

8,751,133

8,452,718

8,120,125

Total deposits

12,448,416

12,466,771

12,099,174

11,755,861

11,409,157

Repurchase agreements

48,026

56,606

61,416

57,557

138,950

Borrowings

22,153

26,978

135,603

25,978

23,703

Trade date payable

24,965

-

-

5,416

-

Other liabilities

95,929

81,498

76,665

75,929

73,239

Shareholders' equity

1,737,352

1,680,261

1,606,560

1,662,191

1,519,026

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

14,376,841

$

14,312,114

$

13,979,418

$

13,582,932

$

13,164,075



















Quarter Ended




2025



2024



INCOME STATEMENTS


June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Interest income

$

172,810

$

167,110

$

165,792

$

159,958

$

153,673

Interest expense

49,080

48,321

49,675

52,849

50,400

Net interest income

123,730

118,789

116,117

107,109

103,273

Provision for credit losses

3,132

3,528

1,003

6,123

5,888

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

120,598

115,261

115,114

100,986

97,385

Noninterest income

32,873

30,230

30,977

32,362

31,268

Noninterest expense

71,735

70,335

70,099

66,012

65,012

Net income before income taxes

81,736

75,156

75,992

67,336

63,641

Income tax expense

15,078

13,810

13,671

12,028

11,156

Net income

$

66,658

$

61,346

$

62,321

$

55,308

$

52,485


















PER COMMON SHARE DATA

















Net income - basic

$

0.47

$

0.43

$

0.44

$

0.39

$

0.37

Net income - diluted

0.47

0.43

0.43

0.39

0.37

Cash dividends declared

0.19

0.18

0.18

0.18

0.18

Book value

12.14

11.75

11.24

11.63

10.63

Tangible book value

9.95

9.55

9.04

9.43

8.43

Market value

35.98

35.92

36.05

37.01

29.53

Shares outstanding - end of period

143,077,619

143,019,433

142,944,704

142,906,070

142,848,909

Average outstanding shares - basic

143,023,544

142,949,514

142,898,110

142,853,215

142,814,363

Average outstanding shares - diluted

142,378,505

143,355,148

143,352,067

143,188,857

143,088,930


















PERFORMANCE RATIOS

















Return on average assets

1.89

%

1.78

%

1.81

%

1.66

%

1.61

%

Return on average equity

15.82

15.12

15.17

14.00

14.43

Return on average tangible equity

19.43

18.68

18.78

17.49

18.38

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.81

3.74

3.67

3.50

3.48

Efficiency ratio

44.97

46.36

46.81

46.45

47.41



















Six Months Ended












June 30,











INCOME STATEMENTS


2025



2024












Interest income

$

339,920

$

303,167










Interest expense

97,401

99,653










Net interest income

242,519

203,514










Provision for credit losses

6,660

6,695










Net interest income after provisions for credit losses

235,859

196,819










Noninterest income

63,103

60,651










Noninterest expense

142,070

128,952










Net income before income taxes

156,892

128,518










Income tax expense

28,888

22,636










Net income

$

128,004

$

105,882



























PER COMMON SHARE DATA

















Net income - basic

$

0.90

$

0.74










Net income - diluted

0.89

0.74










Cash dividends declared

0.37

0.36










Book value

12.14

10.63










Tangible book value

9.95

8.43










Market value

$

35.98

$

29.53










Shares outstanding - end of period

143,077,619

142,848,909










Average outstanding shares - basic

142,986,734

142,769,518










Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,378,720

143,067,193



























PERFORMANCE RATIOS

















Return on average assets

1.83

%

1.62

%









Return on average equity

15.48

14.43










Return on average tangible equity

19.07

18.33










Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.78

3.41










Efficiency ratio

45.65

47.88



























FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.


SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)


(In thousands)




















Quarter Ended




2025



2024



ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES


June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Balance at beginning of period

$

101,080

$

98,325

$

99,936

$

95,170

$

89,562

Loans charged-off

(1,189)

(946)

(2,184)

(1,279)

(702)

Loan recoveries

469

710

243

493

400

Net recoveries (charge-offs)

(720)

(236)

(1,941)

(786)

(302)

Provision for loan losses

2,432

2,991

330

5,552

5,910

Balance at end of period

$

102,792

$

101,080

$

98,325

$

99,936

$

95,170


















ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS

















Balance at beginning of period

$

9,214

$

8,677

$

8,004

$

7,433

$

7,455

Provision for unfunded commitments

700

537

673

571

(22)

Balance at end of period

$

9,914

$

9,214

$

8,677

$

8,004

$

7,433


















Allowance for loan losses /















period-end loans held-for-investment

1.27

%

1.27

%

1.24

%

1.29

%

1.27

%

Allowance for loan losses /















nonperforming loans

162.60

164.16

158.02

156.44

157.20

Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans















(annualized)

0.04

0.01

0.10

0.04

0.02



















As of




2025



2024



COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT


June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Commercial:















C&I

$

1,202,151

$

1,144,429

$

1,176,993

$

1,175,774

$

1,141,990

Municipal

306,140

338,303

369,246

333,732

359,124

Total Commercial

1,508,291

1,482,732

1,546,239

1,509,506

1,501,114

Agricultural

86,133

90,186

95,543

83,269

86,186

Real Estate:















Construction & Development

1,172,834

1,098,069

1,054,603

1,013,810

986,394

Farm

302,969

331,464

339,665

315,720

318,597

Non-Owner Occupied CRE

746,341

753,898

805,566

825,928

815,713

Owner Occupied CRE

1,124,610

1,142,618

1,083,100

1,086,750

1,049,715

Residential

2,286,220

2,217,740

2,196,767

2,112,196

1,990,604

Total Real Estate

5,632,974

5,543,789

5,479,701

5,354,404

5,161,023

Consumer:















Auto

698,897

679,189

638,560

618,103

615,192

Non-Auto

148,649

149,715

153,055

157,909

156,218

Total Consumer

847,546

828,904

791,615

776,012

771,410


















Total loans held-for-investment

$

8,074,944

$

7,945,611

$

7,913,098

$

7,723,191

$

7,519,733


















SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION

















Special Mention

$

62,774

$

46,103

$

42,563

$

41,362

$

57,864

Substandard

194,291

199,509

191,288

188,561

161,399

Doubtful

-

-

-

-

-

Total classified loans

$

257,065

$

245,612

$

233,851

$

229,923

$

219,263


















NONPERFORMING ASSETS

















Nonaccrual loans

$

63,142

$

60,430

$

61,938

$

63,378

$

60,311

Accruing loans 90 days past due

77

1,143

287

504

231

Total nonperforming loans

63,219

61,573

62,225

63,882

60,542

Foreclosed assets

489

115

871

535

647

Total nonperforming assets

$

63,708

$

61,688

$

63,096

$

64,417

$

61,189


















As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets

0.79

%

0.78

%

0.80

%

0.83

%

0.81

%

As a % of end of period total assets

0.44

0.43

0.45

0.47

0.46



















Quarter Ended




2025



2024



CAPITAL RATIOS


June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

19.16

%

19.12

%

18.83

%

18.83

%

18.42

%

Tier 1 capital ratio

19.16

19.12

18.83

18.83

18.42

Total capital ratio

20.35

20.31

20.00

20.03

19.55

Tier 1 leverage ratio

12.61

12.46

12.49

12.53

12.40

Tangible common equity ratio

10.12

9.76

9.46

10.16

9.38

Equity/Assets ratio

12.08

11.74

11.49

12.24

11.54



















Quarter Ended




2025



2024



NONINTEREST INCOME


June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Trust fees

$

12,746

$

12,653

$

12,662

$

11,694

$

11,714

Service charges on deposits

6,126

6,177

6,306

6,428

6,009

Debit card fees

5,218

4,967

5,506

5,528

5,145

Credit card fees

707

577

617

617

672

Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

4,126

2,832

3,009

3,359

3,687

Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities

-

-

-

-

-

Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets

200

(35)

36

(30)

(58)

Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

6

-

214

267

2

Loan recoveries

810

574

433

1,359

664

Other noninterest income

2,934

2,485

2,194

3,140

3,433

Total noninterest income

$

32,873

$

30,230

$

30,977

$

32,362

$

31,268


















NONINTEREST EXPENSE

















Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

39,834

$

39,157

$

37,996

$

35,262

$

35,569

Profit sharing expense

2,741

2,985

3,648

2,235

1,903

Net occupancy expense

3,600

3,720

3,753

3,738

3,618

Equipment expense

2,478

2,321

2,305

2,291

2,233

FDIC insurance premiums

1,585

1,575

1,511

1,514

1,508

Debit card expense

3,308

3,373

3,220

3,248

3,242

Legal, tax and professional fees

3,143

3,067

3,751

3,865

3,809

Audit fees

463

451

423

582

453

Printing, stationery and supplies

473

482

293

199

425

Amortization of intangible assets

86

95

147

157

157

Advertising, meals and public relations

1,653

1,677

1,642

1,466

1,466

Operational and other losses

720

540

863

955

769

Software amortization and expense

4,020

3,732

3,648

3,712

3,158

Other noninterest expense

7,631

7,160

6,899

6,788

6,702

Total noninterest expense

$

71,735

$

70,335

$

70,099

$

66,012

$

65,012


















TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT

$

2,926

$

2,700

$

2,673

$

2,628

$

2,572



















Six Months Ended












June 30,












NONINTEREST INCOME


2025



2024












Trust fees

$

25,399

$

23,093










Service charges on deposits

12,302

12,255










Debit card fees

10,185

10,036










Credit card fees

1,284

1,303










Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

6,958

6,815










Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities

-

-










Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets

165

(58)










Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

6

2










Interest on loan recoveries

1,384

1,219










Other noninterest income

5,420

5,986










Total noninterest income

$

63,103

$

60,651



























NONINTEREST EXPENSE

















Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

78,991

$

70,572










Profit sharing expense

5,726

3,583










Net occupancy expense

7,320

7,088










Equipment expense

4,799

4,470










FDIC insurance premiums

3,160

3,473










Debit card expense

6,680

6,300










Legal, tax and professional fees

6,209

6,543










Audit fees

914

786










Printing, stationery and supplies

955

872










Amortization of intangible assets

181

314










Advertising, meals and public relations

3,332

2,920










Operational and other losses

1,260

1,923










Software amortization and expense

7,753

6,163










Other noninterest expense

14,790

13,945










Total noninterest expense

$

142,070

$

128,952



























TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT

$

5,626

$

5,145





























FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.


SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)
























Three Months Ended




Three Months Ended


June 30, 2025




Mar. 31, 2025



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /






Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /




Balance



Interest



Rate






Balance



Interest



Rate


Interest-earning assets:




















Federal funds sold

$

9,397

$

113

4.84

%

$

7,596

$

90

4.81

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

379,364

4,191

4.43




286,040

3,174

4.50

Taxable securities

3,470,028

25,242

2.91




3,506,035

25,034

2.86

Tax-exempt securities

1,433,498

10,811

3.02




1,407,440

9,912

2.82

Loans

8,045,340

135,378

6.75




7,952,946

131,600

6.71

Total interest-earning assets

13,337,627

$

175,735

5.28

%


13,160,057

$

169,810

5.23

%

Noninterest-earning assets

826,635










830,055






Total assets

$

14,164,262









$

13,990,112






Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Deposits

$

8,923,737

$

48,730

2.19

%

$

8,882,040

$

47,549

2.17

%

Repurchase Agreements

54,482

221

1.63




53,920

209

1.57

Borrowings

26,557

128

1.93




74,561

563

3.06

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,004,776

$

49,079

2.19

%


9,010,521

$

48,321

2.17

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,383,851










3,265,838






Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

85,745










68,218






Shareholders' equity

1,689,890










1,645,535






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

14,164,262









$

13,990,112




























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

126,656

3.81

%




$

121,489

3.74

%























Three Months Ended




Three Months Ended


Dec. 31, 2024




Sept. 30, 2024



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /






Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /




Balance



Interest



Rate






Balance



Interest



Rate


Interest-earning assets:




















Federal funds sold

$

1,895

$

23

4.90

%

$

2,901

$

43

5.84

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

308,118

3,578

4.62




200,756

2,716

5.38

Taxable securities

3,320,754

21,896

2.64




3,211,490

19,866

2.47

Tax-exempt securities

1,425,934

9,858

2.77




1,418,214

9,742

2.75

Loans

7,806,860

133,110

6.78




7,643,238

130,220

6.78

Total interest-earning assets

12,863,561

$

168,465

5.21

%


12,476,599

$

162,587

5.18

%

Noninterest-earning assets

824,757










817,757






Total assets

$

13,688,318









$

13,294,356






Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Deposits

$

8,523,405

$

49,139

2.29

%

$

8,240,938

$

51,994

2.51

%

Repurchase Agreements

63,350

271

1.70




100,892

740

2.92

Borrowings

39,709

265

2.65




24,670

116

1.87

Total interest-bearing liabilities

8,626,464

$

49,675

2.29

%


8,366,500

$

52,850

2.51

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,348,062










3,279,486






Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

79,271










76,274






Shareholders' equity

1,634,521










1,572,096






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,688,318









$

13,294,356




























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

118,790

3.67

%




$

109,737

3.50

%























Three Months Ended














June 30, 2024















Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /
















Balance



Interest



Rate














Interest-earning assets:




















Federal funds sold

$

5,160

$

74

5.81

%










Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

159,707

2,292

5.77












Taxable securities

3,250,684

19,912

2.45












Tax-exempt securities

1,404,706

9,730

2.77












Loans

7,405,297

124,237

6.75












Total interest-earning assets

12,225,554

$

156,245

5.14

%










Noninterest-earning assets

855,719


















Total assets

$

13,081,273


















Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Deposits

$

8,020,247

$

48,414

2.43

%










Repurchase Agreements

212,590

1,895

3.59












Borrowings

22,932

91

1.60












Total interest-bearing liabilities

8,255,769

$

50,400

2.46

%










Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,289,906


















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

72,464


















Shareholders' equity

1,463,134


















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,081,273








































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

105,845

3.48

%

































Six Months Ended




Six Months Ended


June 30, 2025




June 30, 2024



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /






Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /




Balance



Interest



Rate






Balance



Interest



Rate


Interest-earning assets:




















Federal funds sold

$

8,501

$

203

4.82

%

$

4,541

$

131

5.82

%

Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

332,960

7,365

4.46




252,338

6,948

5.54

Taxable securities

3,487,932

50,277

2.88




3,313,504

39,864

2.41

Tax exempt securities

1,420,541

20,723

2.92




1,419,606

19,524

2.75

Loans

7,999,398

266,977

6.73




7,305,361

241,846

6.66

Total interest-earning assets

13,249,332

$

345,545

5.26

%


12,295,350

$

308,313

5.04

%

Noninterest-earning assets

828,336










860,302






Total assets

$

14,077,668









$

13,155,652






Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Deposits

$

8,903,004

$

96,280

2.18

%

$

7,949,170

$

93,666

2.37

%

Repurchase Agreements

54,203

430

1.60




265,014

4,457

3.38

Borrowings

50,426

690

2.76




77,947

1,530

3.95

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,007,633

$

97,400

2.18

%


8,292,131

$

99,653

2.42

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,325,170










3,318,332






Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

77,030










69,300






Shareholders' equity

1,667,835










1,475,889






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

14,077,668









$

13,155,652




























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)


$

248,145

3.78

%




$

208,660

3.41

%






















SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

