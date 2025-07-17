FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
|
|
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
|
|
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
Mar. 31,
|
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
|
Sept. 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$
|
264,000
|
|
$
|
232,943
|
|
$
|
259,996
|
|
$
|
296,188
|
|
$
|
263,262
|
|
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits in banks
|
|
435,612
|
|
|
682,362
|
|
|
503,417
|
|
|
287,476
|
|
|
103,315
|
|
|
Federal funds sold
|
|
8,750
|
|
|
11,750
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,800
|
|
|
Investment securities
|
|
4,886,548
|
|
|
4,760,431
|
|
|
4,617,759
|
|
|
4,612,299
|
|
|
4,573,024
|
|
|
Loans, held-for-investment
|
|
8,074,944
|
|
|
7,945,611
|
|
|
7,913,098
|
|
|
7,723,191
|
|
|
7,519,733
|
|
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
|
(102,792)
|
|
|
(101,080)
|
|
|
(98,325)
|
|
|
(99,936)
|
|
|
(95,170)
|
|
|
Net loans, held-for-investment
|
|
7,972,152
|
|
|
7,844,531
|
|
|
7,814,773
|
|
|
7,623,255
|
|
|
7,424,563
|
|
|
Loans, held-for-sale
|
|
33,233
|
|
|
14,348
|
|
|
8,235
|
|
|
20,114
|
|
|
19,668
|
|
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
|
148,999
|
|
|
150,589
|
|
|
151,904
|
|
|
151,204
|
|
|
153,075
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
313,481
|
|
|
313,481
|
|
|
313,481
|
|
|
313,481
|
|
|
313,481
|
|
|
Other intangible assets
|
|
343
|
|
|
428
|
|
|
523
|
|
|
671
|
|
|
828
|
|
|
Other assets
|
|
313,723
|
|
|
301,251
|
|
|
309,330
|
|
|
278,244
|
|
|
310,059
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
14,376,841
|
|
$
|
14,312,114
|
|
$
|
13,979,418
|
|
$
|
13,582,932
|
|
$
|
13,164,075
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
$
|
3,439,059
|
|
$
|
3,356,553
|
|
$
|
3,348,041
|
|
$
|
3,303,143
|
|
$
|
3,289,032
|
|
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
|
9,009,357
|
|
|
9,110,218
|
|
|
8,751,133
|
|
|
8,452,718
|
|
|
8,120,125
|
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
12,448,416
|
|
|
12,466,771
|
|
|
12,099,174
|
|
|
11,755,861
|
|
|
11,409,157
|
|
|
Repurchase agreements
|
|
48,026
|
|
|
56,606
|
|
|
61,416
|
|
|
57,557
|
|
|
138,950
|
|
|
Borrowings
|
|
22,153
|
|
|
26,978
|
|
|
135,603
|
|
|
25,978
|
|
|
23,703
|
|
|
Trade date payable
|
|
24,965
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
5,416
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
95,929
|
|
|
81,498
|
|
|
76,665
|
|
|
75,929
|
|
|
73,239
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
1,737,352
|
|
|
1,680,261
|
|
|
1,606,560
|
|
|
1,662,191
|
|
|
1,519,026
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
14,376,841
|
|
$
|
14,312,114
|
|
$
|
13,979,418
|
|
$
|
13,582,932
|
|
$
|
13,164,075
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
INCOME STATEMENTS
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
Mar. 31,
|
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
|
Sept. 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
Interest income
|
$
|
172,810
|
|
$
|
167,110
|
|
$
|
165,792
|
|
$
|
159,958
|
|
$
|
153,673
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
49,080
|
|
|
48,321
|
|
|
49,675
|
|
|
52,849
|
|
|
50,400
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
123,730
|
|
|
118,789
|
|
|
116,117
|
|
|
107,109
|
|
|
103,273
|
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
3,132
|
|
|
3,528
|
|
|
1,003
|
|
|
6,123
|
|
|
5,888
|
|
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
|
120,598
|
|
|
115,261
|
|
|
115,114
|
|
|
100,986
|
|
|
97,385
|
|
|
Noninterest income
|
|
32,873
|
|
|
30,230
|
|
|
30,977
|
|
|
32,362
|
|
|
31,268
|
|
|
Noninterest expense
|
|
71,735
|
|
|
70,335
|
|
|
70,099
|
|
|
66,012
|
|
|
65,012
|
|
|
Net income before income taxes
|
|
81,736
|
|
|
75,156
|
|
|
75,992
|
|
|
67,336
|
|
|
63,641
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
15,078
|
|
|
13,810
|
|
|
13,671
|
|
|
12,028
|
|
|
11,156
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
66,658
|
|
$
|
61,346
|
|
$
|
62,321
|
|
$
|
55,308
|
|
$
|
52,485
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income - basic
|
$
|
0.47
|
|
$
|
0.43
|
|
$
|
0.44
|
|
$
|
0.39
|
|
$
|
0.37
|
|
|
Net income - diluted
|
|
0.47
|
|
|
0.43
|
|
|
0.43
|
|
|
0.39
|
|
|
0.37
|
|
|
Cash dividends declared
|
|
0.19
|
|
|
0.18
|
|
|
0.18
|
|
|
0.18
|
|
|
0.18
|
|
|
Book value
|
|
12.14
|
|
|
11.75
|
|
|
11.24
|
|
|
11.63
|
|
|
10.63
|
|
|
Tangible book value
|
|
9.95
|
|
|
9.55
|
|
|
9.04
|
|
|
9.43
|
|
|
8.43
|
|
|
Market value
|
|
35.98
|
|
|
35.92
|
|
|
36.05
|
|
|
37.01
|
|
|
29.53
|
|
|
Shares outstanding - end of period
|
|
143,077,619
|
|
|
143,019,433
|
|
|
142,944,704
|
|
|
142,906,070
|
|
|
142,848,909
|
|
|
Average outstanding shares - basic
|
|
143,023,544
|
|
|
142,949,514
|
|
|
142,898,110
|
|
|
142,853,215
|
|
|
142,814,363
|
|
|
Average outstanding shares - diluted
|
|
142,378,505
|
|
|
143,355,148
|
|
|
143,352,067
|
|
|
143,188,857
|
|
|
143,088,930
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets
|
|
1.89
|
%
|
|
1.78
|
%
|
|
1.81
|
%
|
1.66
|
%
|
|
1.61
|
%
|
|
Return on average equity
|
|
15.82
|
|
|
15.12
|
|
|
15.17
|
|
|
14.00
|
|
|
14.43
|
|
|
Return on average tangible equity
|
|
19.43
|
|
|
18.68
|
|
|
18.78
|
|
|
17.49
|
|
|
18.38
|
|
|
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
|
|
3.81
|
|
|
3.74
|
|
|
3.67
|
|
|
3.50
|
|
|
3.48
|
|
|
Efficiency ratio
|
|
44.97
|
|
|
46.36
|
|
|
46.81
|
|
|
46.45
|
|
|
47.41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INCOME STATEMENTS
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
$
|
339,920
|
|
$
|
303,167
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
97,401
|
|
|
99,653
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
242,519
|
|
|
203,514
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
6,660
|
|
|
6,695
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income after provisions for credit losses
|
|
235,859
|
|
|
196,819
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest income
|
|
63,103
|
|
|
60,651
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest expense
|
|
142,070
|
|
|
128,952
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income before income taxes
|
|
156,892
|
|
|
128,518
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
28,888
|
|
|
22,636
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
128,004
|
|
$
|
105,882
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income - basic
|
$
|
0.90
|
|
$
|
0.74
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income - diluted
|
|
0.89
|
|
|
0.74
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash dividends declared
|
|
0.37
|
|
|
0.36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Book value
|
|
12.14
|
|
|
10.63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible book value
|
|
9.95
|
|
|
8.43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Market value
|
$
|
35.98
|
|
$
|
29.53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares outstanding - end of period
|
|
143,077,619
|
|
|
142,848,909
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average outstanding shares - basic
|
|
142,986,734
|
|
|
142,769,518
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average outstanding shares - diluted
|
|
143,378,720
|
|
|
143,067,193
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets
|
|
1.83
|
%
|
|
1.62
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average equity
|
|
15.48
|
|
|
14.43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average tangible equity
|
|
19.07
|
|
|
18.33
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
|
|
3.78
|
|
|
3.41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Efficiency ratio
|
|
45.65
|
|
|
47.88
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
|
|
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
|
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
Mar. 31,
|
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
|
Sept. 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$
|
101,080
|
|
$
|
98,325
|
|
$
|
99,936
|
|
$
|
95,170
|
|
$
|
89,562
|
|
|
Loans charged-off
|
|
(1,189)
|
|
|
(946)
|
|
|
(2,184)
|
|
|
(1,279)
|
|
|
(702)
|
|
|
Loan recoveries
|
|
469
|
|
|
710
|
|
|
243
|
|
|
493
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
Net recoveries (charge-offs)
|
|
(720)
|
|
|
(236)
|
|
|
(1,941)
|
|
|
(786)
|
|
|
(302)
|
|
|
Provision for loan losses
|
|
2,432
|
|
|
2,991
|
|
|
330
|
|
|
5,552
|
|
|
5,910
|
|
|
Balance at end of period
|
$
|
102,792
|
|
$
|
101,080
|
|
$
|
98,325
|
|
$
|
99,936
|
|
$
|
95,170
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$
|
9,214
|
|
$
|
8,677
|
|
$
|
8,004
|
|
$
|
7,433
|
|
$
|
7,455
|
|
|
Provision for unfunded commitments
|
|
700
|
|
|
537
|
|
|
673
|
|
|
571
|
|
|
(22)
|
|
|
Balance at end of period
|
$
|
9,914
|
|
$
|
9,214
|
|
$
|
8,677
|
|
$
|
8,004
|
|
$
|
7,433
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for loan losses /
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
period-end loans held-for-investment
|
|
1.27
|
%
|
|
1.27
|
%
|
|
1.24
|
%
|
|
1.29
|
%
|
|
1.27
|
%
|
|
Allowance for loan losses /
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
nonperforming loans
|
|
162.60
|
|
|
164.16
|
|
|
158.02
|
|
|
156.44
|
|
|
157.20
|
|
|
Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(annualized)
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
0.10
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
Mar. 31,
|
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
|
Sept. 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
Commercial:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C&I
|
$
|
1,202,151
|
|
$
|
1,144,429
|
|
$
|
1,176,993
|
|
$
|
1,175,774
|
|
$
|
1,141,990
|
|
|
Municipal
|
|
306,140
|
|
|
338,303
|
|
|
369,246
|
|
|
333,732
|
|
|
359,124
|
|
|
Total Commercial
|
|
1,508,291
|
|
|
1,482,732
|
|
|
1,546,239
|
|
|
1,509,506
|
|
|
1,501,114
|
|
|
Agricultural
|
|
86,133
|
|
|
90,186
|
|
|
95,543
|
|
|
83,269
|
|
|
86,186
|
|
|
Real Estate:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Construction & Development
|
|
1,172,834
|
|
|
1,098,069
|
|
|
1,054,603
|
|
|
1,013,810
|
|
|
986,394
|
|
|
Farm
|
|
302,969
|
|
|
331,464
|
|
|
339,665
|
|
|
315,720
|
|
|
318,597
|
|
|
Non-Owner Occupied CRE
|
|
746,341
|
|
|
753,898
|
|
|
805,566
|
|
|
825,928
|
|
|
815,713
|
|
|
Owner Occupied CRE
|
|
1,124,610
|
|
|
1,142,618
|
|
|
1,083,100
|
|
|
1,086,750
|
|
|
1,049,715
|
|
|
Residential
|
|
2,286,220
|
|
|
2,217,740
|
|
|
2,196,767
|
|
|
2,112,196
|
|
|
1,990,604
|
|
|
Total Real Estate
|
|
5,632,974
|
|
|
5,543,789
|
|
|
5,479,701
|
|
|
5,354,404
|
|
|
5,161,023
|
|
|
Consumer:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Auto
|
|
698,897
|
|
|
679,189
|
|
|
638,560
|
|
|
618,103
|
|
|
615,192
|
|
|
Non-Auto
|
|
148,649
|
|
|
149,715
|
|
|
153,055
|
|
|
157,909
|
|
|
156,218
|
|
|
Total Consumer
|
|
847,546
|
|
|
828,904
|
|
|
791,615
|
|
|
776,012
|
|
|
771,410
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total loans held-for-investment
|
$
|
8,074,944
|
|
$
|
7,945,611
|
|
$
|
7,913,098
|
|
$
|
7,723,191
|
|
$
|
7,519,733
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Special Mention
|
$
|
62,774
|
|
$
|
46,103
|
|
$
|
42,563
|
|
$
|
41,362
|
|
$
|
57,864
|
|
|
Substandard
|
|
194,291
|
|
|
199,509
|
|
|
191,288
|
|
|
188,561
|
|
|
161,399
|
|
|
Doubtful
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Total classified loans
|
$
|
257,065
|
|
$
|
245,612
|
|
$
|
233,851
|
|
$
|
229,923
|
|
$
|
219,263
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
$
|
63,142
|
|
$
|
60,430
|
|
$
|
61,938
|
|
$
|
63,378
|
|
$
|
60,311
|
|
|
Accruing loans 90 days past due
|
|
77
|
|
|
1,143
|
|
|
287
|
|
|
504
|
|
|
231
|
|
|
Total nonperforming loans
|
|
63,219
|
|
|
61,573
|
|
|
62,225
|
|
|
63,882
|
|
|
60,542
|
|
|
Foreclosed assets
|
|
489
|
|
|
115
|
|
|
871
|
|
|
535
|
|
|
647
|
|
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$
|
63,708
|
|
$
|
61,688
|
|
$
|
63,096
|
|
$
|
64,417
|
|
$
|
61,189
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets
|
|
0.79
|
%
|
|
0.78
|
%
|
|
0.80
|
%
|
|
0.83
|
%
|
|
0.81
|
%
|
|
As a % of end of period total assets
|
|
0.44
|
|
|
0.43
|
|
|
0.45
|
|
|
0.47
|
|
|
0.46
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
CAPITAL RATIOS
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
Mar. 31,
|
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
|
Sept. 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
|
|
19.16
|
%
|
|
19.12
|
%
|
|
18.83
|
%
|
18.83
|
%
|
|
18.42
|
%
|
|
Tier 1 capital ratio
|
|
19.16
|
|
|
19.12
|
|
|
18.83
|
|
|
18.83
|
|
|
18.42
|
|
|
Total capital ratio
|
|
20.35
|
|
|
20.31
|
|
|
20.00
|
|
|
20.03
|
|
|
19.55
|
|
|
Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
|
12.61
|
|
|
12.46
|
|
|
12.49
|
|
|
12.53
|
|
|
12.40
|
|
|
Tangible common equity ratio
|
|
10.12
|
|
|
9.76
|
|
|
9.46
|
|
|
10.16
|
|
|
9.38
|
|
|
Equity/Assets ratio
|
|
12.08
|
|
|
11.74
|
|
|
11.49
|
|
|
12.24
|
|
|
11.54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
NONINTEREST INCOME
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
Mar. 31,
|
|
|
Dec. 31,
|
|
|
Sept. 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
Trust fees
|
$
|
12,746
|
|
$
|
12,653
|
|
$
|
12,662
|
|
$
|
11,694
|
|
$
|
11,714
|
|
|
Service charges on deposits
|
|
6,126
|
|
|
6,177
|
|
|
6,306
|
|
|
6,428
|
|
|
6,009
|
|
|
Debit card fees
|
|
5,218
|
|
|
4,967
|
|
|
5,506
|
|
|
5,528
|
|
|
5,145
|
|
|
Credit card fees
|
|
707
|
|
|
577
|
|
|
617
|
|
|
617
|
|
|
672
|
|
|
Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans
|
|
4,126
|
|
|
2,832
|
|
|
3,009
|
|
|
3,359
|
|
|
3,687
|
|
|
Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets
|
|
200
|
|
|
(35)
|
|
|
36
|
|
|
(30)
|
|
|
(58)
|
|
|
Net gain (loss) on sale of assets
|
|
6
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
214
|
|
|
267
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
Loan recoveries
|
|
810
|
|
|
574
|
|
|
433
|
|
|
1,359
|
|
|
664
|
|
|
Other noninterest income
|
|
2,934
|
|
|
2,485
|
|
|
2,194
|
|
|
3,140
|
|
|
3,433
|
|
|
Total noninterest income
|
$
|
32,873
|
|
$
|
30,230
|
|
$
|
30,977
|
|
$
|
32,362
|
|
$
|
31,268
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing
|
$
|
39,834
|
|
$
|
39,157
|
|
$
|
37,996
|
|
$
|
35,262
|
|
$
|
35,569
|
|
|
Profit sharing expense
|
|
2,741
|
|
|
2,985
|
|
|
3,648
|
|
|
2,235
|
|
|
1,903
|
|
|
Net occupancy expense
|
|
3,600
|
|
|
3,720
|
|
|
3,753
|
|
|
3,738
|
|
|
3,618
|
|
|
Equipment expense
|
|
2,478
|
|
|
2,321
|
|
|
2,305
|
|
|
2,291
|
|
|
2,233
|
|
|
FDIC insurance premiums
|
|
1,585
|
|
|
1,575
|
|
|
1,511
|
|
|
1,514
|
|
|
1,508
|
|
|
Debit card expense
|
|
3,308
|
|
|
3,373
|
|
|
3,220
|
|
|
3,248
|
|
|
3,242
|
|
|
Legal, tax and professional fees
|
|
3,143
|
|
|
3,067
|
|
|
3,751
|
|
|
3,865
|
|
|
3,809
|
|
|
Audit fees
|
|
463
|
|
|
451
|
|
|
423
|
|
|
582
|
|
|
453
|
|
|
Printing, stationery and supplies
|
|
473
|
|
|
482
|
|
|
293
|
|
|
199
|
|
|
425
|
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
86
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
147
|
|
|
157
|
|
|
157
|
|
|
Advertising, meals and public relations
|
|
1,653
|
|
|
1,677
|
|
|
1,642
|
|
|
1,466
|
|
|
1,466
|
|
|
Operational and other losses
|
|
720
|
|
|
540
|
|
|
863
|
|
|
955
|
|
|
769
|
|
|
Software amortization and expense
|
|
4,020
|
|
|
3,732
|
|
|
3,648
|
|
|
3,712
|
|
|
3,158
|
|
|
Other noninterest expense
|
|
7,631
|
|
|
7,160
|
|
|
6,899
|
|
|
6,788
|
|
|
6,702
|
|
|
Total noninterest expense
|
$
|
71,735
|
|
$
|
70,335
|
|
$
|
70,099
|
|
$
|
66,012
|
|
$
|
65,012
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT
|
$
|
2,926
|
|
$
|
2,700
|
|
$
|
2,673
|
|
$
|
2,628
|
|
$
|
2,572
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NONINTEREST INCOME
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trust fees
|
$
|
25,399
|
|
$
|
23,093
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service charges on deposits
|
|
12,302
|
|
|
12,255
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debit card fees
|
|
10,185
|
|
|
10,036
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit card fees
|
|
1,284
|
|
|
1,303
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans
|
|
6,958
|
|
|
6,815
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets
|
|
165
|
|
|
(58)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net gain (loss) on sale of assets
|
|
6
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest on loan recoveries
|
|
1,384
|
|
|
1,219
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other noninterest income
|
|
5,420
|
|
|
5,986
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total noninterest income
|
$
|
63,103
|
|
$
|
60,651
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing
|
$
|
78,991
|
|
$
|
70,572
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit sharing expense
|
|
5,726
|
|
|
3,583
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net occupancy expense
|
|
7,320
|
|
|
7,088
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equipment expense
|
|
4,799
|
|
|
4,470
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FDIC insurance premiums
|
|
3,160
|
|
|
3,473
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debit card expense
|
|
6,680
|
|
|
6,300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Legal, tax and professional fees
|
|
6,209
|
|
|
6,543
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Audit fees
|
|
914
|
|
|
786
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Printing, stationery and supplies
|
|
955
|
|
|
872
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
181
|
|
|
314
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Advertising, meals and public relations
|
|
3,332
|
|
|
2,920
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operational and other losses
|
|
1,260
|
|
|
1,923
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Software amortization and expense
|
|
7,753
|
|
|
6,163
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other noninterest expense
|
|
14,790
|
|
|
13,945
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total noninterest expense
|
$
|
142,070
|
|
$
|
128,952
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT
|
$
|
5,626
|
|
$
|
5,145
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
|
|
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
|
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
|
|
Mar. 31, 2025
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Tax Equivalent
|
|
|
Yield /
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Tax Equivalent
|
|
|
Yield /
|
|
|
|
Balance
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
Rate
|
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Federal funds sold
|
$
|
9,397
|
|
$
|
113
|
|
|
4.84
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
7,596
|
|
$
|
90
|
|
|
4.81
|
%
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks
|
|
379,364
|
|
|
4,191
|
|
|
4.43
|
|
|
|
|
|
286,040
|
|
|
3,174
|
|
|
4.50
|
|
Taxable securities
|
|
3,470,028
|
|
|
25,242
|
|
|
2.91
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,506,035
|
|
|
25,034
|
|
|
2.86
|
|
Tax-exempt securities
|
|
1,433,498
|
|
|
10,811
|
|
|
3.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,407,440
|
|
|
9,912
|
|
|
2.82
|
|
Loans
|
|
8,045,340
|
|
|
135,378
|
|
|
6.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,952,946
|
|
|
131,600
|
|
|
6.71
|
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
|
13,337,627
|
|
$
|
175,735
|
|
|
5.28
|
%
|
|
|
|
13,160,057
|
|
$
|
169,810
|
|
|
5.23
|
%
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
|
826,635
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
830,055
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
14,164,262
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
13,990,112
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
$
|
8,923,737
|
|
$
|
48,730
|
|
|
2.19
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
8,882,040
|
|
$
|
47,549
|
|
|
2.17
|
%
|
Repurchase Agreements
|
|
54,482
|
|
|
221
|
|
|
1.63
|
|
|
|
|
|
53,920
|
|
|
209
|
|
|
1.57
|
|
Borrowings
|
|
26,557
|
|
|
128
|
|
|
1.93
|
|
|
|
|
|
74,561
|
|
|
563
|
|
|
3.06
|
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
9,004,776
|
|
$
|
49,079
|
|
|
2.19
|
%
|
|
|
|
9,010,521
|
|
$
|
48,321
|
|
|
2.17
|
%
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
|
3,383,851
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,265,838
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
85,745
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
68,218
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
1,689,890
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,645,535
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
14,164,262
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
13,990,112
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
|
|
|
|
$
|
126,656
|
|
|
3.81
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
121,489
|
|
|
3.74
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Dec. 31, 2024
|
|
|
|
Sept. 30, 2024
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Tax Equivalent
|
|
|
Yield /
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Tax Equivalent
|
|
|
Yield /
|
|
|
|
Balance
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
Rate
|
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Federal funds sold
|
$
|
1,895
|
|
$
|
23
|
|
|
4.90
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
2,901
|
|
$
|
43
|
|
|
5.84
|
%
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks
|
|
308,118
|
|
|
3,578
|
|
|
4.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
200,756
|
|
|
2,716
|
|
|
5.38
|
|
Taxable securities
|
|
3,320,754
|
|
|
21,896
|
|
|
2.64
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,211,490
|
|
|
19,866
|
|
|
2.47
|
|
Tax-exempt securities
|
|
1,425,934
|
|
|
9,858
|
|
|
2.77
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,418,214
|
|
|
9,742
|
|
|
2.75
|
|
Loans
|
|
7,806,860
|
|
|
133,110
|
|
|
6.78
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,643,238
|
|
|
130,220
|
|
|
6.78
|
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
|
12,863,561
|
|
$
|
168,465
|
|
|
5.21
|
%
|
|
|
|
12,476,599
|
|
$
|
162,587
|
|
|
5.18
|
%
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
|
824,757
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
817,757
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
13,688,318
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
13,294,356
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
$
|
8,523,405
|
|
$
|
49,139
|
|
|
2.29
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
8,240,938
|
|
$
|
51,994
|
|
|
2.51
|
%
|
Repurchase Agreements
|
|
63,350
|
|
|
271
|
|
|
1.70
|
|
|
|
|
|
100,892
|
|
|
740
|
|
|
2.92
|
|
Borrowings
|
|
39,709
|
|
|
265
|
|
|
2.65
|
|
|
|
|
|
24,670
|
|
|
116
|
|
|
1.87
|
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
8,626,464
|
|
$
|
49,675
|
|
|
2.29
|
%
|
|
|
|
8,366,500
|
|
$
|
52,850
|
|
|
2.51
|
%
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
|
3,348,062
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,279,486
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
79,271
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
76,274
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
1,634,521
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,572,096
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
13,688,318
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
13,294,356
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
|
|
|
|
$
|
118,790
|
|
|
3.67
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
109,737
|
|
|
3.50
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Tax Equivalent
|
|
|
Yield /
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Federal funds sold
|
$
|
5,160
|
|
$
|
74
|
|
|
5.81
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks
|
|
159,707
|
|
|
2,292
|
|
|
5.77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable securities
|
|
3,250,684
|
|
|
19,912
|
|
|
2.45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tax-exempt securities
|
|
1,404,706
|
|
|
9,730
|
|
|
2.77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
|
7,405,297
|
|
|
124,237
|
|
|
6.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
|
12,225,554
|
|
$
|
156,245
|
|
|
5.14
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
|
855,719
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
13,081,273
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
$
|
8,020,247
|
|
$
|
48,414
|
|
|
2.43
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Repurchase Agreements
|
|
212,590
|
|
|
1,895
|
|
|
3.59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings
|
|
22,932
|
|
|
91
|
|
|
1.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
8,255,769
|
|
$
|
50,400
|
|
|
2.46
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
|
3,289,906
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
72,464
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
1,463,134
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
13,081,273
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
|
|
|
|
$
|
105,845
|
|
|
3.48
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Tax Equivalent
|
|
|
Yield /
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Tax Equivalent
|
|
|
Yield /
|
|
|
|
Balance
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
Rate
|
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Federal funds sold
|
$
|
8,501
|
|
$
|
203
|
|
|
4.82
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
4,541
|
|
$
|
131
|
|
|
5.82
|
%
|
Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks
|
|
332,960
|
|
|
7,365
|
|
|
4.46
|
|
|
|
|
|
252,338
|
|
|
6,948
|
|
|
5.54
|
|
Taxable securities
|
|
3,487,932
|
|
|
50,277
|
|
|
2.88
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,313,504
|
|
|
39,864
|
|
|
2.41
|
|
Tax exempt securities
|
|
1,420,541
|
|
|
20,723
|
|
|
2.92
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,419,606
|
|
|
19,524
|
|
|
2.75
|
|
Loans
|
|
7,999,398
|
|
|
266,977
|
|
|
6.73
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,305,361
|
|
|
241,846
|
|
|
6.66
|
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
|
13,249,332
|
|
$
|
345,545
|
|
|
5.26
|
%
|
|
|
|
12,295,350
|
|
$
|
308,313
|
|
|
5.04
|
%
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
|
828,336
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
860,302
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
14,077,668
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
13,155,652
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
$
|
8,903,004
|
|
$
|
96,280
|
|
|
2.18
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
7,949,170
|
|
$
|
93,666
|
|
|
2.37
|
%
|
Repurchase Agreements
|
|
54,203
|
|
|
430
|
|
|
1.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
265,014
|
|
|
4,457
|
|
|
3.38
|
|
Borrowings
|
|
50,426
|
|
|
690
|
|
|
2.76
|
|
|
|
|
|
77,947
|
|
|
1,530
|
|
|
3.95
|
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
9,007,633
|
|
$
|
97,400
|
|
|
2.18
|
%
|
|
|
|
8,292,131
|
|
$
|
99,653
|
|
|
2.42
|
%
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
|
3,325,170
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,318,332
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
77,030
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
69,300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
1,667,835
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,475,889
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
14,077,668
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
13,155,652
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
|
|
|
|
$
|
248,145
|
|
|
3.78
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
208,660
|
|
|
3.41
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
