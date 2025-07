The Realreal Announces Timing Of Its Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)-the world's largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods-today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter, ended June 30, 2025, after the market closes on August 7, 2025.

The RealReal will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to review its financial results.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at investor.therealreal.com . The archived webcast will be available shortly after the call at the same location.

To access the live webcast, please register at this link: . To connect to the conference call via phone, please use the following dial-in number:



Toll-Free: (800) 715-9871

Toll: (646) 307-1963 Passcode: 4362060



About The RealReal Inc.

The RealReal is the world's largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, with over 40 million members. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have hundreds of in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by thousands of brands across numerous categories-including women's and men's fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art and home-in support of the circular economy. We make selling effortless with free virtual appointments, in-home pickup, drop-off and direct shipping. We handle all of the work for consignors, including authenticating, using AI and machine learning to determine optimal pricing, photographing and listing their items, as well as shipping and customer service.

Investor Relations Contact:

Caitlin Howe

...

Press Contact:

Mallory Johnston

...