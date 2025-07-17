M&A Evalla Advisors Adds Two To Senior Leadership To Expand Firm's Capabilities

Veersen Ghatge and Robert Pickering Bolster Leadership Team

LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Evalla Advisors , an investment bank focused on the marketing and technology service industry, has named Veersen Ghatge as its new managing director and Robert Pickering as a senior operating advisor.

Ghatge has nearly 20 years of experience in investment banking and private equity, primarily focused on the marketing and technology services sector. His previous positions include managing director at Madison Alley, founder and partner at a private investment firm and multiple roles within the Technology, Media and Telecom group at Wells Fargo Securities. Ghatge has helped raise more than $10 billion in debt and equity financings for clients. He has also completed numerous M&A transactions. Most recently, he led the sale of Levelwing to Mindgruve and MSQ's acquisition of SPCSHP , which he and Pickering led together.

Pickering is an accomplished CEO and 30-year+ veteran of the digital marketing and technology industries. Earlier in his career, he was a partner at Arthur Andersen/Accenture and PriceWaterhouseCoopers. He then served as chairman and CEO of Origin, a technology services company, before serving as CEO and board advisor at LBi, the European digital marketing agency. The agency's growth during his tenure led to an IPO and then the acquisition by Publicis Groupe. Pickering most recently was a strategic operating partner and managing director at Madison Alley, where he advised companies in the digital marketing sector on operational as well as strategic M&A alternatives. He has advised on dozens of transactions, including MSQ's acquisition of SPCSHP ; TheoremOne's sale to MediaMonks/S4Capital , Born's sale to Tech Mahindra, and Cardinal Path's sale to Dentsu, among others.

Ghatge and Pickering will continue to work together to build out Evalla's M&A practice within the technology service sectors as well as continue advising marketing agencies on both buy-side and sell-side transactions in conjunction with Evalla's full transaction advisory team.

"I'm thrilled to join Evalla's innovative, results-driven team, and I look forward to delivering exceptional outcomes for our clients," Ghatge said. "I am confident that Evalla offers the most robust foundation to continue supporting our clients with integrity, transparency, and ethical commitment."

"It's a pleasure to join Lori and her world-class advisory team," said Pickering. "It's a privilege to work alongside colleagues who bring deep and broad experience in advising both buyers and sellers of digital and marketing services companies. I have enjoyed my partnership with Veersen and look forward to our continued work together and with our new colleagues."

Ghatge will be charged with leading transactions in the marketing services and technology-consulting services sectors, as well as helping Evalla grow from a boutique M&A firm to a larger investment-banking institution focused on creating value for a broad range of entrepreneurs. Pickering will continue to guide both marketing-services and technology-service companies in their operations and their strategic merger and acquisition needs as he brings key insights from both his operational and transaction advisory background to every transaction.

Lori Murphree, Evalla's founder and managing partner, expressed her enthusiasm about the addition, highlighting the potential of the two new leaders to enhance the firm's capabilities. "Robert brings a wealth of experience, from operating both marketing agencies and technology-services consultancies to advising on several M&A transactions. He is a high-level, strategic thinker who brings key insights into transactions to ensure future success from a professional, personal, and financial perspective for our clients."

She added, "I have been on the other side of the negotiating table from Veersen. He is smart, logical, and understands every aspect of a transaction, which allows him to effectively maximize the value for his clients while maintaining a consistently positive demeanor. His drive and approach make him the right fit for Evalla."

Evalla Advisors is an investment bank that creates value for entrepreneurs at marketing agencies, martech companies, and digital-transformation consultancies and a strong belief in conscious capitalism and a deep expertise in mergers and acquisitions, corporate development advisory services, capital raising, and debt financing. Evalla's collaborative approach, powerful market insight capabilities, and strong buyer relationships allow them to partner with clients before, during, and after a transaction. The firm combines financial expertise and a passion for building opportunities when advocating and negotiating for their clients. For more information, please visit evallaadvisors .

