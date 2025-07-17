South Africa: Communications Committee Chairperson Honours Mme Sophie Mokoena As She Retires From The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies, Ms Khusela Sangoni Diko, has paid tribute to the South African Broadcasting Corporation's (SABC) International News Editor, Ms Sophie Mokoena, expressing deep gratitude for her outstanding contribution to journalism and public broadcasting over the past three decades.

Widely known and respected as Mme Sophie in media and political circles across South Africa, Ms Mokoena began her distinguished broadcasting career in July 1994 as a current affairs anchor on Lesedi FM. Since then, she has devoted 31 years of exemplary service to the SABC, steadily ascending to her current role as International News Editor.

As a political reporter, Mme Sophie built enduring professional relationships with leaders across the political spectrum. Her ability to gather and communicate reliable information played a critical role in informing and empowering the public during key moments in the nation's history.

Throughout her career, Mme Sophie remained unwavering in her journalistic principles – resisting political influence, maintaining neutrality and upholding the highest standards of professionalism. Her integrity and dedication set her apart as a trusted voice in South African journalism.

In her leadership role as International News Editor, she brought the same excellence and commitment to the global stage. Her diplomatic finesse and ability to engage heads of state and international stakeholders strengthened the SABC's reputation as a credible source of both local and international news.

“As she retires, we salute Mme Sophie for her invaluable service to the nation. She leaves behind a legacy of integrity, courage, and journalistic excellence. The SABC, and indeed South Africa, has been enriched by her contribution. We wish her a joyful retirement filled with rest, reflection,\ and quality time with her loved ones,” said Ms Diko.

