Bimbo Commits $2 Billion To Mexican Industry And Jobs
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Grupo Bimbo, Mexico's best-known bread company, will invest $2 billion in upgrading bakeries and expanding deliveries with electric trucks from 2025 to 2028.
This move, confirmed in recent statements from company and Mexican government officials, targets nine cities like Mexico City, Mérida, Puebla, and Tijuana, and spreads across seven states.
Bimbo's project will create 2,000 direct jobs and 10,800 more in related industries. Most ingredients, including wheat, corn, and potatoes, will keep coming from Mexican farmers.
This approach supports local agriculture and helps the company's 73,000 Mexican employees and nearly 490,000 more people connected to its supply chain.
The bakery giant plans to double its fleet of electric delivery trucks, built at its own Moldex plant near Toluca. This switch aims to cut pollution in Mexican cities and lower dependence on imported fuel.
Bimbo will also move forward with safer factories and packaging that can be recycled or composted, pushing toward zero waste at all its Mexican facilities.
Company leaders say these efforts protect Bimbo and its workers from global risks like new trade tensions or tariff threats from bigger markets. By strengthening local production, Bimbo keeps food affordable and more secure for Mexican families.
Bimbo raised $870 million from Mexican investors in 2025, showing the financial strength behind its commitments. Its regenerative agriculture project now covers 300,000 hectares, aiming for all its main ingredients to come from more sustainable methods by 2050.
Grupo Bimbo's push stands out for focusing on local jobs, cleaner cities, and reliable food supplies at a time when global markets seem less certain.
