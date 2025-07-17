Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
U.S. Warns Spain Over Huawei Handling Police Wiretaps, Calling It 'Playing With Fire'


2025-07-17 03:18:49
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The United States has sharply criticized Spain's socialist government for entrusting Chinese tech company Huawei with storing sensitive police wiretap data.

The US House Intelligence Committee stated Spain risks its national security by allowing a company linked to China's Communist Party to control recordings from criminal and intelligence investigations.

Spain awarded Huawei a €12.3 million contract to manage and store wiretap audio from police and intelligence agencies. Officials say Huawei's storage system was chosen after a standard public bidding process, offering strong technology at a competitive price.

However, Spanish security forces have raised serious worries. Huawei must obey China's 2017 National Intelligence Law, which requires Chinese companies to assist Beijing's intelligence services when asked.

This legal obligation creates a potential backdoor for foreign access to Spain's confidential law enforcement data. Most European Union countries have limited or banned Huawe from sensitive digital networks, following concerns over espionage.



Spain diverges from this trend, deepening its ties with China under Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's socialist government. Sánchez has pursued closer economic and political relations with Beijing, signing numerous trade agreements and encouraging Chinese investment.

While Spain insists data remains physically within its borders, experts warn that controlling where data is stored doesn't prevent access through software or legal pressure. The US sees this deal as Spain prioritizing commercial interests over long-term national security.

Spain's move reflects a broader challenge: balancing economic benefits from China against risks to sovereignty and alliances. As global tensions rise, Spain's decision highlights how ideological alignment with China influences not only trade but sensitive national security choices.

This episode underscores the complex choices governments face when commercial deals intersect with geopolitical and security concerns. Spain's choice sends a clear signal: economic and political closeness to China can come with significant strategic costs.

