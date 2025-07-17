Top 3 Automotive Companies That Saw Retail Chatter Explode On Stocktwits

Automotive companies experienced a surge in retail chatter on Stocktwits over the past 24 hours, led by an electric motorcycle maker, an automotive supplier, and a creator of restored luxury vehicles.

Retail chatter around Volcon Inc. (VLCN) surged nearly 4,000% over the past 24 hours, while its stock traded about 203% higher on Thursday afternoon after the company announced a $500 million private placement.

Austin-based Volcon entered into securities purchase agreements with investors on Thursday in a private placement for the purchase and sale of over 50 million shares of common stock for $10.00 per share.

The company stated that it intends to promptly utilize at least 95% of the gross proceeds, expected to be approximately $500 million, to acquire Bitcoin, which will serve as the company's primary treasury reserve asset.

Volcon is an all-electric, off-road powersports vehicle company developing and building electric two-wheel motorcycles and utility terrain vehicles (UTVs), along with a complete line of upgrades and accessories.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Volcon jumped from 'neutral' to 'extremely bullish' to its highest levels since February over the past 24 hours, while message volume climbed from 'low' to 'extremely high' levels.

VLCN's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:40 p.m. ET on July 17, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Besides Volcon, Magna International (MGA) and ECD Automotive Design (ECDA) also witnessed a message count increase of about 133% and 64% over the past 24 hours.

Barclays analyst Dan Levy on Wednesday raised the price target on Magna to $45 from $40 while keeping an 'Equal Weight' rating on the shares and opined that the company's second-quarter (Q2) results are likely to be solid.

Barclays said that it prefers suppliers over the automakers due to uncertainty in the second half of 2025.

MGA's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:40 p.m. ET on July 17, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

ECD Automotive, the creator of restored luxury vehicles, meanwhile, witnessed a 64% increase in message volume, possibly because the company showcased its California Compliant Station Wagon earlier this week, featuring styling cues from the original series Land Rovers and later Land Rover Defenders, designed for off-roading.

ECDA's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:40 p.m. ET on July 17, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Shares of Volcon and ECD Automotive traded 203% and 19% higher, respectively, at the time of writing on Thursday afternoon.

Magna shares, meanwhile, are up by a modest 1%.

