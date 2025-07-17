Nvidia Now Worth More Than Apple And Tesla Combined

Nvidia's (NVDA) value is now greater than the combined market capitalization of Apple (AAPL) and Tesla (TSLA).

NVDA stock has gained more than 27% this year and recently became the first company to cross a market capitalization of $4 trillion, trumping Apple's previously held record of $3.91 trillion in December last year.

In morning trade on Thursday, Nvidia's stock was up more than 1%. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Nvidia has been in the 'extremely bullish' zone over the past day amid 'high' levels of chatter.

Its market capitalization now stands at $4.2 trillion, exceeding the combined value of Apple at $3.1 trillion and Tesla at $1.03 trillion, according to Nasdaq data.

The momentum behind the stock has been increasing this week after Nvidia announced that it would resume shipments of H20 AI chips to China, following approval from President Donald Trump. CEO Jensen Huang, during his visit to Beijing, stated that he hopes that the company will be able to send more advanced chips to China going forward.

According to a report by Reuters, the plan to resume shipments of these chips to China is part of the U.S. negotiations on rare earths.

On Wednesday, Needham increased its price target on Nvidia to $200 from $160 with a 'Buy' rating on the shares, according to TheFly. The firm stated that Nvidia could add more than $3 billion to its revenue as H20 shipments resume.

The average price target on Nvidia's stock currently stands at $179.06, which indicates a return potential of 3.17% from Thursday's stock price levels.

