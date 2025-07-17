Optical Illusion Test: Spot The Odd 7F8 In This Mind-Bending Challenge In 7 Seconds

MENAFN - Live Mint) Optical illusions are a great way to examine your vision and put your observation abilities to the test. One challenge that is popular right now tests your abilities to locate the number 7F8 concealed within a grid packed with 7E8s. You have just seven seconds to find the answer to this optical illusion . Keep in mind that this challenge can be difficult to solve. It will test your brain to the limit.

What makes this optical illusion test interesting?

These visual puzzles are entertaining and challenging at the same time. When we give a quick glance at something, we often presume what we observe instead of examining every single detail. This is why noticing small changes, such as different digits in a sequence, can be more challenging than you expect initially. Once you focus on the image, you might be able to find the answer quickly.

The interesting aspect is that practising how to solve these puzzles helps train your brain. The optical illusions enhance concentration, elevate problem-solving abilities, and increase awareness of minor details. These abilities can help you in real life as well.

Be it finding the hidden object in the photo, figuring out details about your personality or spotting differences, these puzzles are a great way to pass the time while stimulating your brain.

The task to identify 7F8 among 7E8s

Examine the picture closely. It is packed with the repeated sequence“7E8”. Yet hidden within is the figure 7F8. Hint: Aim your gaze toward the centre of the picture. Examine carefully, the number will be visible.

Optical illusion: Did you find the answer?

If you were able to find 7F8 in seven seconds, well done! You possess a keen sense of vision and a quick intellect . If that's not the case, don't worry, this task was not the easiest.

The value 7F8 is located in the 6th row and 4th column from the right.

These entertaining illusions are beyond mere games; they serve as an excellent method to stimulate your mind while enjoying yourself. The next time you encounter a visual puzzle, don't just scroll on by but try it out.