Omnicom And Interpublic Clear Australia Antitrust Review

NEW YORK, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom (NYSE: OMC ) and Interpublic (NYSE: IPG ) today announced the Australia Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has granted clearance for Omnicom's pending acquisition of Interpublic.

The ACCC approval brings the total number of antitrust approvals to 14 out of the 18 required for closing. The companies remain firmly on track to complete the transaction in the second half of 2025.

The proposed merger of Omnicom and Interpublic will reimagine the marketing industry, ushering in a bold new era of growth for its people, delivering superior outcomes for clients, and generating significant long-term value for shareholders.

About Omnicom

Omnicom (NYSE: OMC ) is a leading provider of data-inspired, creative marketing and sales solutions. Omnicom's iconic agency brands are home to the industry's most innovative communications specialists who are focused on driving intelligent business outcomes for their clients. The company offers a wide range of services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, retail and digital commerce, branding, experiential, public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty marketing services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. For more information, visit .

About IPG

Interpublic (NYSE: IPG ) ( ) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world's best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Initiative, IPG Health, IPG Mediabrands, Jack Morton, KINESSO, MAGNA, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe, Octagon, UM, Weber Shandwick and more.

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.

