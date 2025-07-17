LG Sinha Meets PM In New Delhi

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) New Delhi – As he nears the completion of his five-year tenure as the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday to discuss key developments and ongoing priorities in the Union Territory.

During the meeting, sources said Sinha apprised the Prime Minister of several critical issues, including the elaborate arrangements for the annual Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage, progress on major infrastructure projects, and the prevailing security situation in the region.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO), in a post on X (formerly Twitter), confirmed the meeting and wrote:“Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Manoj Sinha met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

The meeting comes a day after LG Sinha publicly reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir's statehood would be restored at an appropriate time, echoing the commitments made by both Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Sinha, who was appointed following the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganization of the erstwhile state into a Union Territory, has overseen a transformative period in J&K, marked by security operations, development initiatives, and ongoing efforts to stabilize the political and administrative framework.

As the five-year mark approaches, speculation is rife about the next phase of political developments in Jammu and Kashmir after the conclusion of annual Amarnath Yatra.