Youth Stabbed To Death In J & K's Rajouri

2025-07-17 03:14:10
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A 22-Year-Old youth was stabbed to death in Village Khanyalkote in Thanamandi area of Rajouri district of Jammu region on Thursday.

Officials said that today some unknown person stabbed a youth in Thanamandi. He was immediately shifted to nearby hospital for where doctors declared him brought dead, reported news agency GNS.

The deceased has been identified as Me'raj Ud Din(27) son of Ghulam Muhi Din resident of Kheora Rajouri.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.

