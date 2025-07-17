Youth Stabbed To Death In J & K's Rajouri
Officials said that today some unknown person stabbed a youth in Thanamandi. He was immediately shifted to nearby hospital for where doctors declared him brought dead, reported news agency GNS.
The deceased has been identified as Me'raj Ud Din(27) son of Ghulam Muhi Din resident of Kheora Rajouri.
Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard and investigation has been taken up.
