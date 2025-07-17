Polish FM Shares Details Of Meeting With Russian Diplomat After Vinnytsia Factory Strikes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Paweł Wroński in a comment to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“It is clear that the war is ongoing and it is difficult for Russia to do anything, but when the war ends, this situation will have legal consequences in the future, which Russia must take into account,” Wronski emphasized.

Responding to a question about whether yesterday's bombing of the Barlinek plant could be linked to the meeting of the foreign ministers of the Lublin Triangle (Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania) in Lublin the day before, he noted that such coincidences can happen.

“But if these drones, as the Ukrainian side indicates, flew from different directions toward one target, then it is obvious that this was not a random attack,” Wroński said.

The Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman also noted that he is currently unaware of whether Barlinek will receive financial assistance from the Polish authorities after the Russian bombing, noting that such issues should be resolved at the government level.

Another source, when asked about the possible legal consequences for Russia from the targeted bombing of Polish investments in Ukraine, told the agency that the range of consequences“is quite broad,” including demands for compensation or the imposition of possible financial penalties.

The authorities of the Polish city of Kielce, which is a sister city of Vinnytsia and where Barlinek's headquarters are located, said they would provide assistance to the Ukrainian city after yesterday's bombing.

Barlinek CEO Wojciech Michalowski said that the plant was severely damaged as a result of the bombing and production has been suspended for at least six months.

According to the agency , as a result of the attack by Russian drones, the Polish company Barlinek in Vinnytsia was damaged, there are wounded, two people have severe burns.

In the Vinnytsia region, two enterprises and 18 households were damaged as a result of Russian shelling, eight people were injured.

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs held talks with a representative of the Russian Embassy in Warsaw on this matter.

The Polish Barlinek group is one of Europe's largest manufacturers of wooden flooring.

Photo: Sebastian Indra/MSZ