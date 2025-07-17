Helicopter Funded By Czech Activists To Be Transferred To Ukrainian Intelligence

In an interview with Ukrinform, Vasyl Zvarych, Ukraine's Ambassador to the Czech Republic, revealed this information.

“The helicopter has not arrived yet; it is still on its way, we are expecting it any day now,” said the Ambassador.

He noted that Czech friends are also planning other projects, but it is too early to discuss them.

Zvarych confirmed that the special account opened by the Ukrainian Embassy in the Czech Republic at the beginning of the full-scale aggression to raise funds to help the army continues to exist and be replenished. The diplomat called this account“an indicator of weariness in Czech society regarding support for Ukraine.”

“Looking at this account, we do not see any exhaustion. There is interest among ordinary citizens and large and small companies to contribute to Ukraine's victory,” the diplomat said.

He added that, considering their history, the Czechs continue to stand in solidarity with Ukraine.

Investments in defense startups are also a form of assistance. Invest in Bravery forums have been held in Prague and Kyiv for two years in a row.

It was reported that Czech activists raised $3 million in early March and purchased a Black Hawk UH-60 helicopter for Ukrainian intelligence aviators. Earlier, Czech initiatives raised funds and purchased a modernised Soviet-era T-72 tank named Tomas for Ukraine. Activists purchase military equipment and repair and modernise it.