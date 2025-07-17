Finland Data Center Market Investment To Reach 5.23 Billion By 2030 Driven By AI, 5G & Green Energy Growth Exclusive Research Report By Arizton

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Finland Data Center Market Research Report by Arizton"Get Insights on 24 Existing Data Centers Facilities across Finland

Arizton's latest report reveals that Finland's data center market is poised to grow at a staggering CAGR of 53.6% from 2024 to, reaching an investment value of USD 5.23 billion by 2030

Looking for More Information? Click:

Report Summary

Market Size (Investment): USD 5.23 Billion (2030)

Market Size (Area): 1,347.0 Thousand Sq. Feet (2030)

Market Size (Power Capacity): 293.0 Mw (2030)

CAGR - Investment (2024-2030): 53.6%

Colocation Market Size (Revenue): USD 660 Million (2030)

Historic Year: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Year: 2025-2030

Finland Leads Europe in 5G Expansion, Fueling Edge Data Center Growth

Finland is rapidly emerging as a frontrunner in Europe's 5G landscape, supported by proactive national strategies and regulatory backing from the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency (TRAFICOM). Major telecom players Elisa, Telia, and DNA, have successfully rolled out commercial 5G services across the country, significantly enhancing connectivity. Notably, in May 2024, Elisa became the first Finnish operator to launch 5G standalone broadband subscriptions for both businesses and consumers, including advanced features such as network slicing and fixed wireless access.

This surge in 5G adoption is transforming industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and transportation, enabling real-time data analytics, AI, IoT, and smart city development. As the demand for ultra-low latency and high-speed data processing rises, Finland is witnessing increased investments in edge data centers, facilities designed to process data closer to the source for faster response times. Companies like Elisa and Verne Global are leading this shift, with more players expected to enter the market, driven by the growing need for localized computing infrastructure.

Key Market Highlights Driving Finland's Data Center Growth



Natural Cooling Advantage : Finland's cold climate, with average annual temperatures below 6°C, enables efficient natural free cooling, significantly cutting energy usage in data center operations.

Strong Sustainability Commitments : Aligned with its 2035 carbon neutrality goal, the Finnish government continues to invest in clean energy, digitalization, and circular economy initiatives creating a favorable environment for sustainable infrastructure development.

Rising Facility Footprint in Key Cities : Major cities such as Helsinki, Espoo, and Tampere are witnessing a surge in data center projects, positioning Finland as a fast-emerging hub in the Nordic region. Notably, over 90% of Helsinki's buildings are linked to district heating systems, with growing integration of recycled and renewable heat, including waste heat from data centers. Green Energy Integration : Renewables, led by wind, hydro, and bioenergy account for nearly 40% to 48% of Finland's energy mix. The expansion of wind and nuclear energy further supports low-carbon operations. As of Q1 2025, industrial electricity prices remain competitive, ranging between $0.17 and $0.19 per kWh.

AI Adoption and Digital Transformation Drive Data Center Growth in Finland

Finland's data center market is steadily expanding, supported by the country's early adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI), strong focus on digital transformation, and government-backed initiatives. As AI becomes essential across industries like healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and public services, the demand for secure, high-performance computing infrastructure continues to grow.

Finland stands out in the Nordic region with its high digital literacy, cloud advancements, and responsible AI policies that promote innovation, productivity, and public service improvement. With nearly 98% internet penetration, strong SME digitalization, and a digitally skilled population, the country offers a solid foundation for data center investments. However, rising AI workloads are driving the need for more advanced, energy-efficient server environments, creating new opportunities for infrastructure development.

Finland Emerges as a Strategic Hub for Hyperscalers and Sustainable Colocation Providers

Finland's data center market is evolving rapidly with a strong mix of global hyperscalers and regional colocation providers. International leaders such as Google, Equinix, and Verne Global have established significant operations, while local players like Elisa, Herman IT, and Telia Finland are actively investing in energy-efficient, sustainable infrastructure. The upcoming launch of Microsoft's cloud regions in Espoo, Vihti, and Kirkkonummi underscores Finland's strategic importance in Europe's digital infrastructure network.

The market is also attracting a wave of new entrants and venture-backed developers drawn to Finland's cold climate, renewable energy supply, and robust fiber connectivity. As AI adoption surges, colocation providers, including Equinix, Ficolo, and Telia Group, are scaling up capacity and integrating high-density solutions like liquid cooling to support AI-driven workloads. New operators such as atNorth, Green Mountain, STACK Infrastructure, and Bulk Infrastructure are further intensifying competition, making Finland a hotbed for next-generation data center growth.

Why Should You Buy This Research?

This research offers a comprehensive analysis of Finland's data center market, covering market size by investment area, power capacity (MW), and colocation revenue forecasts through 2030. It provides detailed insights into existing (20 facilities) and upcoming (4 facilities) third-party data centers across 6+ key locations. The report includes IT load capacity, data center area comparisons, retail vs. wholesale colocation pricing, and investment breakdowns across IT, power, cooling, and construction. Backed by transparent methodology and in-depth supply-demand analysis, this report is an essential resource for stakeholders evaluating growth opportunities in Finland's data center lands

Buy this Research@

The Report Includes the Investment in the Following Areas:

IT Infrastructure



Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure



UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure



Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



CRAC and CRAH Units

Chillers Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers Other Cooling Units

General Construction



Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard



Tier I & Tier II

Tier III Tier IV

Vendor Landscape

IT Infrastructure Providers



Arista Networks

Atos

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

NEC Oracle

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors



AFRY

Destia Oy

Fluor Corporation

Granlund Group

Kirby Group Engineering

Olla Architecture

RED Engineering Design

Ramboll

Haskoning

Sundstrom

Winthrop Technologies

Bravida

Caverion

NCC Sweco

Support Infrastructure Providers



ABB

Airedale

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

HITEC Power Protection

Legrand

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Trane Vertiv

Data Center Investors



Elisa

Equinix

Google

Data Enter Oy

Telia Finland Verne Global

New Entrants



atNorth

Borealis Data Center

Edgnex Data Centres By DAMAC

Microsoft

Polarnode STORESPEED

Other Related Reports that Might be of Your Business Requirement

Greece Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030

Germany Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030

Key Questions Answered in the Report:



How big is the Finland data center market?

What is the growth rate of the Finland data center market?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across Finland during 2025-2030? What factors are driving the Finland data center market?

Why Arizton?

100% Customer Satisfaction

24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us

200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report

80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry

100% more data and analysis

1500+ reports published till date

Post-Purchase Benefit



1hr of free analyst discussion 10% off on customization

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.