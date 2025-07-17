Cortona Design Launches Statewide Campaign To Redefine Luxury Kitchen And Bath Remodeling In New Jersey

Upper Saddle River, NJ - July 17, 2025 - Cortona Design, a leading New Jersey-based kitchen and bathroom renovation studio, today announced the launch of a statewide initiative aimed at delivering high-end, fully customized remodeling solutions across Bergen County and surrounding regions. This campaign integrates immersive digital design experiences, premium cabinet lines, and a customer-centric project management approach to set a new standard in home renovation.

“We believe kitchens and baths are more than just rooms-Your kitchen and bath are the heart-and soul-of your home,” said Matt Selen, Founder of Cortona Design.“By combining top-quality materials, precise digital planning, and unmatched communication, we help homeowners transform their most-used spaces into timeless investments.”

Raising the Bar in Kitchen and Bathroom Renovation

Cortona Design's service expansion comes at a time when kitchen and bathroom remodels are among the most valuable home upgrades, with kitchen renovations alone generating an average ROI of 60–80% according to Remodeling Magazine.

With a 4.9-star average across 80+ public reviews on Trustindex , Cortona Design has earned a reputation for excellence in design-build services. The firm uses cutting-edge project visualization-including detailed 3D renderings-and partners with top cabinetry manufacturers such as:

Fabuwood Cabinetry

Woodland® Cabinetry



St® Cabinets StyleCraft®

Homeowners can explore Cortona's Virtual Showroom from anywhere, view material selections, and collaborate directly with in-house designers before construction begins.

What Clients Are Saying

“We couldn't be happier with our new kitchen. The Fabuwood cabinetry is stunning, and the process from consultation to installation was seamless,” said Michelle S., a recent Cortona Design client in Mahwah.

“Cortona's 3D preview helped us visualize the final result. We loved how involved we were in every decision-no surprises,” added Thomas & Rachel P., Ridgewood.

Explore & Connect



Google Business Profile: View Cortona Design on Google Media Gallery:

Instagram: @cortonadesignstudio

LinkedIn: linkedin/company/cortona-design

About Cortona Design

Founded in 2019, Cortona Design is a full-service luxury renovation firm specializing in kitchen remodeling, bathroom renovation, custom cabinetry, and basement conversions. Located in Upper Saddle River, NJ, the company services homeowners and contractors throughout Northern and Central New Jersey. Cortona Design blends modern tools with old-world craftsmanship-delivering premium spaces that are as functional as they are beautiful.