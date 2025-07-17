Kingly T And Claudette King Drop“Live To Love” A Cross-Genre Anthem For Unity

MENAFN - GetNews) Reggae Meets Blues Royalty in Powerful New Single About Hope and Healing

In a time when the world could really use some healing, reggae powerhouse Kingly T is joining forces with Claudette King, the daughter of the legendary B.B. King. Their uplifting new single is titled "Live to Love." Scheduled for an official release on August 14, this moving collaboration feels poised to become a timeless song of peace, love, and resilience.







"Live to Love" is a heartfelt call for global unity, compassion, and spiritual awakening. The lyrics inspire with lines like, "live to love, there will be blessings from above, live to love, life will be better." The song radiates a message that can transcend borders, cultures, and generations.

This is music with a message and a mission. It's a reminder that despite the chaos around us, we must choose to live to love.

As the youngest daughter of blues royalty, Claudette King carries the torch of a powerful musical legacy. Her collaboration with Kingly T marks a rare and meaningful fusion of reggae and blues, two genres rooted in the expression of struggle, hope, and liberation.

"Live to Love" arrives at a critical cultural moment, offering a much-needed sonic embrace to a world fractured by division and violence. It's a bold, beautiful reminder that unity is strength, and that love remains the most powerful force we possess.







What makes this collaboration especially unique is the merging of two distinct worlds where reggae meets rhythm and blues. Claudette King's powerful vocals, both emotive and edgy, meld effortlessly with Kingly T's signature island-inspired sound. The result is an authentic sonic gem that feels as revolutionary as it is comforting. It's a blend that speaks to all people, regardless of their background or musical taste.

As an artist, Kingly T is a musical messenger, deeply committed to spreading light, awareness, and love through his craft. His sound is deeply rooted in consciousness, cultural pride, and the uplifting spirit of the genre's pioneers. His ability to write, perform, and produce thought-provoking tracks has earned him a growing global fanbase, and "Live to Love" only amplifies his mission.

With a rapidly growing discography that includes fan favorites like "We Can Do It," "What A Gwaan," "Change Direction (Remix)," and "No No No," Kingly T has been carving out a distinct space in global reggae. His music, distributed through The Orchard, continues to build momentum as it reaches wider audiences. Check out Kingly T's music and discover his catalog on Spotify . Now, with "Live to Love," he's poised to make an even greater impact.

For Claudette King, this collaboration marks another milestone in her evolving career. Carrying forward her father's legacy, she continues to redefine herself by taking bold steps into new genres. Her performance on this track is truly transformative. Check out Claudette King's music to experience her unique blend of blues heritage and contemporary artistry.







This single is a milestone for both artists, and a gift to the global community. Music lovers, humanitarians, and fans of reggae and soul alike should get ready.

"Live to Love" will be available on all major streaming platforms starting August 14th, 2025.

Don't miss this genre-bending, soul-reviving, and globally relevant anthem. This is the kind of music the world needs now.

