Recurrent Glioblastoma Pipeline Appears Promising With 50+ Leading Biotech And Pharma Companies Driving Innovation In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

DelveInsight's, “Recurrent Glioblastoma Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in Recurrent Glioblastoma pipeline landscape. It covers the Recurrent Glioblastoma pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Recurrent Glioblastoma pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Explore our latest breakthroughs in Recurrent Glioblastoma Research. Learn more about our innovative pipeline today! @ Recurrent Glioblastoma Pipeline Outlook

Key Takeaways from the Recurrent Glioblastoma Pipeline Report



In July 2025, CarThera announced a study is protected from any toxic or inflammatory molecule by the blood-brain barrier (BBB). This physical barrier is located at the level of the blood vessel walls. Because of these barrier properties, the blood vessels are also impermeable to the passage of therapeutic molecules from the blood to the brain. The development of effective treatments against glioblastoma is thus limited due to the BBB that prevents most drugs injected in the bloodstream from getting into brain tissue where the tumour is seated.

DelveInsight's Recurrent Glioblastoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 50+ active players working to develop 50+ pipeline therapies for Recurrent Glioblastoma treatment.

The leading Recurrent Glioblastoma Companies such as Ascletis, Genexine, PharmAbcine, VAXIMM AG, WPD Pharmaceuticals, Accendatech USA Inc., Midatech Ltd, MediciNova, Kadmon Corporation, LLC, Istari Oncology, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Peloton Therapeutics, Inc., Karyopharm Therapeutics, VBL Therapeutics, Nerviano Medical Sciences, Acerta Pharma BV, Basilea Pharmaceutica, DNAtrix, Inc., NanoPharmaceuticals LLC, Erasca, Inc., Oblato, Inc., OX2 Therapeutics, Crimson Biopharm Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Transgene, CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Arcus Biosciences, Inc., Incyte Corporation, BerGenBio ASA, Istari Oncology, Inc., and Chimerix and others. Promising Recurrent Glioblastoma Pipeline Therapies such as Pembrolizumab, Olaparib, Temozolomide, BIBF1120, Chemotherapy, GX-I7, Bevacizumab, Bevacizumab, TTAC-0001, Cediranib and others.

Stay informed about the cutting-edge advancements in Recurrent Glioblastoma treatments. Download for updates and be a part of the revolution in care @ Recurrent Glioblastoma Clinical Trials Assessment

Recurrent Glioblastoma Emerging Drugs Profile

ASC40: Ascletis

ASC40 is an oral, selective inhibitor of fatty acid synthase (FASN), a key enzyme which regulates de novo lipogenesis (DNL). ASC40 inhibits energy supply and disturbs membrane phospholipid composition of tumor cells by blocking de novo lipogenesis. In January 2022, Ascletis Pharma Inc. announced the dosing of the first patient in the Phase III registration clinical trial of ASC40 combined with bevacizumab for treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM). The Phase II study, completed in the U.S., in patients with rGBM has shown that the objective response rate (ORR) for ASC40 plus Bevacizumab treatment was 65% including a complete response (CR) of 20% and a partial response (PR) of 45%.

GX-I7: Genexine

GX-I7 is a long-acting human IL-7 which is essential for homeostatic T cell proliferation and improves lymphopenia, typically induced by chemotherapy or radiation therapy. The safety has been proved via phase I clinical trial in healthy volunteers and phase Ib and Ib/2 Clinical trials are being conducted to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics and efficacy.

Olinvacimab: PharmAbcine

Olinvacimab is an anti-angiogenic antibody that neutralizes the VEGF/VEGFR2 pathway, thus inhibiting tumor growth and metastasis. It blocks the binding of all VEGFR ligands such as VEGF-A, VEGF-C and VEGF-D to VEGFR2. To gain nutrients and oxygen needed for growth, tumor cells release these VEGF ligands which promote angiogenesis (a formation of new blood vessels) that will enhance tumor blood supply. Binding of olinvacimab to VEGFR2 will result in the inhibition of VEGF-mediated tumor angiogenesis.

VXM01: VAXIMM AG

VXM01 is an oral T-cell immunotherapy that is designed to activate T-cells to attack the tumor vasculature and, in several tumor types, attack cancer cells directly. VXM01 carries the vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-2 (VEGFR2), which is highly overexpressed on the tumor vasculature and on certain cancer cells as the target gene. The active, T-cell-mediated destruction of tumor vasculature cells leads to an increased infiltration of various immune cells into tumor tissue (inflammation). In preclinical studies, a murine analog VXM01 vaccine showed broad anti-tumor activity in different tumor types. This activity was linked to a VEGFR2-specific T-cell response and was accompanied by the destruction of the tumor vasculature and increased immune cell infiltration. A Phase I/II trial evaluating VXM01 in combination with avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody, for the treatment of glioblastoma is ongoing. The trial is part of a collaboration agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Pfizer Inc. VXM01 has received orphan designation from the European Commission and from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of glioblastoma.

The Recurrent Glioblastoma Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Recurrent Glioblastoma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Recurrent Glioblastoma Treatment.

Recurrent Glioblastoma Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Recurrent Glioblastoma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Recurrent Glioblastoma Market

Stay informed about the Recurrent Glioblastoma Pipeline trends! Uncover critical updates on therapeutic innovations and their potential impact on patients and the healthcare industry @ Recurrent Glioblastoma Unmet Needs

Recurrent Glioblastoma Companies

Ascletis, Genexine, PharmAbcine, VAXIMM AG, WPD Pharmaceuticals, Accendatech USA Inc., Midatech Ltd, MediciNova, Kadmon Corporation, LLC, Istari Oncology, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Peloton Therapeutics, Inc., Karyopharm Therapeutics, VBL Therapeutics, Nerviano Medical Sciences, Acerta Pharma BV, Basilea Pharmaceutica, DNAtrix, Inc., NanoPharmaceuticals LLC, Erasca, Inc., Oblato, Inc., OX2 Therapeutics, Crimson Biopharm Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Transgene, CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Arcus Biosciences, Inc., Incyte Corporation, BerGenBio ASA, Istari Oncology, Inc., and Chimerix and others.

Recurrent Glioblastoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Inhalation

Inhalation/Intravenous/Oral

Intranasal

Intravenous

Intravenous/ Subcutaneous

NA

Oral

Oral/intranasal/subcutaneous

Parenteral Subcutaneous

Recurrent Glioblastoma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Antibody

Antisense oligonucleotides

Immunotherapy

Monoclonal antibody

Peptides

Protein

Recombinant protein

Small molecule

Stem Cell Vaccine

Transform your understanding of the Recurrent Glioblastoma Pipeline! See the latest progress in drug development and clinical research @ Recurrent Glioblastoma Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the Recurrent Glioblastoma Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Recurrent Glioblastoma Companies- Ascletis, Genexine, PharmAbcine, VAXIMM AG, WPD Pharmaceuticals, Accendatech USA Inc., Midatech Ltd, MediciNova, Kadmon Corporation, LLC, Istari Oncology, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Peloton Therapeutics, Inc., Karyopharm Therapeutics, VBL Therapeutics, Nerviano Medical Sciences, Acerta Pharma BV, Basilea Pharmaceutica, DNAtrix, Inc., NanoPharmaceuticals LLC, Erasca, Inc., Oblato, Inc., OX2 Therapeutics, Crimson Biopharm Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Transgene, CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Arcus Biosciences, Inc., Incyte Corporation, BerGenBio ASA, Istari Oncology, Inc., and Chimerix and others.

Recurrent Glioblastoma Pipeline Therapies- Pembrolizumab, Olaparib, Temozolomide, BIBF1120, Chemotherapy, GX-I7, Bevacizumab, Bevacizumab, TTAC-0001, Cediranib and others.

Recurrent Glioblastoma Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Recurrent Glioblastoma Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Stay Ahead in Oncology Research–Access the Full Recurrent Glioblastoma Pipeline Analysis Today! @ Recurrent Glioblastoma Drugs and Companies

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryRecurrent Glioblastoma: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentRecurrent Glioblastoma – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)ASC40: AscletisDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)GX-I7: GenexineDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)VXM01: VAXIMM AGDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsRecurrent Glioblastoma Key CompaniesRecurrent Glioblastoma Key ProductsRecurrent Glioblastoma- Unmet NeedsRecurrent Glioblastoma- Market Drivers and BarriersRecurrent Glioblastoma- Future Perspectives and ConclusionRecurrent Glioblastoma Analyst ViewsRecurrent Glioblastoma Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.