New Jersey Real Estate Attorney Christine Matus Highlights Key Pitfalls In Attorney Review

New Jersey real estate attorney Christine Matus ( ) of The Matus Law Group is drawing attention to the crucial attorney review phase in real estate transactions. In a recently released article, Matus outlines what can go wrong during this critical step and how a real estate attorney can help buyers and sellers avoid costly setbacks.

The attorney review period is a legally mandated window in New Jersey real estate deals. During this time, both parties' legal representatives have the opportunity to examine and revise the purchase contract. According to New Jersey real estate attorney Christine Matus, this review is not just a formality-it is a necessary safeguard against future legal and financial problems.

“Missed details here can trigger costly delays and serious legal headaches,” Christine Matus explains. As a New Jersey real estate attorney, she emphasizes that identifying contract errors, undisclosed property liens, and title issues early on can prevent a transaction from derailing.

Christine Matus notes that during the attorney review, the parties can either move forward with the contract, suggest changes, or walk away altogether. The three-day window provides time for essential documents such as inspection reports and title searches to be incorporated into the contract. The review is also an opportunity to negotiate terms that better protect the client's interests, such as contingencies related to financing and property condition.

The Matus Law Group, under the leadership of Christine Matus, routinely handles attorney reviews and other key phases of property transactions. The firm supports clients through the entire process, helping them interpret legal language and advocate for fair, clear agreements. As a New Jersey real estate attorney, Matus stresses that attention to detail at this stage is critical.

Problems commonly arising during the attorney review process include misinterpreted contract terms, unresolved liens, boundary disputes, and title defects. Each of these issues can jeopardize a deal if not caught and addressed in time. Matus explains that vague or misleading contract language often causes disputes between buyers and sellers.“They might spot vague terms in the contract that could lead to disagreements or discover a lien on the property that went unnoticed,” the article notes.

In the event that a lien is uncovered, the attorney must take immediate steps to ensure it is resolved before the transaction can proceed. Boundary disputes can require new surveys or legal mediation, adding delays and costs. Errors in the property title or the presence of undisclosed heirs may even prevent the transaction from closing at all.

Christine Matus also highlights the potential legal consequences if these issues are overlooked. Buyers may forfeit their deposit or face lawsuits, while sellers may be accused of misrepresentation or breach of contract. These risks underscore the importance of having a capable New Jersey real estate attorney review every element of the deal.

“The strength of the review shines through the protective clauses written into the agreement, known as contingencies,” the article states. These clauses give clients flexibility to renegotiate or cancel the agreement if financing fails, the appraisal is too low, or hidden issues are discovered. Matus ensures such clauses are properly drafted and explained so clients know their rights.

Even after the attorney review period ends, challenges can still emerge. Mortgage denials and low appraisals, for instance, often arise later in the process. However, if the contract includes appropriate contingencies, the client retains the power to protect their investment. Christine Matus helps clients navigate these outcomes by structuring contracts that anticipate common hurdles.

Clear communication and thorough investigation are essential to preventing issues during attorney review. Christine Matus advises clients to remain engaged and informed, and encourages real-time updates between all parties involved in the transaction. According to her, this proactive approach often makes the difference between a smooth transaction and one filled with complications.

To help clients avoid unnecessary stress, Christine Matus recommends choosing a New Jersey real estate attorney who is detail-oriented and familiar with local laws. Her own approach focuses on reviewing contracts line-by-line, researching property records for liens or boundary problems, and ensuring that legal terms are translated into plain language that clients understand.

Buyers and sellers navigating the real estate market in New Jersey benefit from legal guidance tailored to their unique circumstances. The Matus Law Group remains committed to offering this support, making the attorney review process less intimidating and more transparent. Christine Matus continues to advocate for clear legal protections at every stage of a real estate deal.

Those preparing to enter a real estate transaction should take the attorney review process seriously. A qualified New Jersey real estate attorney like Christine Matus can help secure better terms, avoid legal pitfalls, and keep the deal on track. Understanding what can go wrong-and how to prevent it-gives clients the confidence to move forward with peace of mind.

