Infosectrain Announces August 2025 Training Batches For Top IT Security Certifications

InfosecTrain, a leading provider of advanced IT security training, is excited to announce the upcoming training schedules for the most sought-after IT security certifications this August. Our world-class training programs are designed to help individuals advance their careers in information security.

Featured Certifications and Courses

InfosecTrain offers training for top certifications in the field of IT security, including:

.CISSP (Certified Information Systems Security Professional)

.CCSP (Certified Cloud Security Professional)

.CEH (Certified Ethical Hacker)

.ISO

.Security+

.AWS Combo

We are proud to be an authorized partner of recognized certification bodies, including EC-Council, Microsoft, CompTIA, PECB, and Certnexus.

Flexible Training Schedules

Participants can choose between weekdays or weekend training sessions. We also provide:

.One-on-one and corporate training upon request

.Hands-on labs and interactive sessions to enhance practical knowledge

August 2025 Training Batches Overview

Here is a list of upcoming training sessions for August 2025:

Course Start - End DayTime Day

. AI-Powered Cybersecurity Training Course

02 Aug - 07 Sep09:00 - 13:00 ISTWeekend

. CISM - Certified Information Security Manager

02 Aug - 24 Aug09:00 - 13:00 ISTWeekend

. IAPP AIGP Certification Training

02 Aug - 17 Aug09:00 - 13:00 ISTWeekend

. Splunk Practical Approach

02 Aug - 31 Aug10:00 - 13:00 ISTWeekend

. GRC (Governance Risk & Compliance) Hands-on Online Training

02 Aug - 14 Sep10:00 - 14:00 ISTWeekend

. ISO 27001:2022 LA

02 Aug - 07 Sep19:00 - 23:00 ISTWeekend

. IAPP CIPP/E European Privacy

02 Aug - 17 Aug19:00 - 23:00 ISTWeekend

. Advanced Cyber Threat Hunting and DFIR Practices Training

02 Aug - 31 Aug19:00 - 23:00 ISTWeekend

. RSA Archer

03 Aug - 06 Sep19:00 - 22:00 ISTWeekend

. Data Protection Officer (DPO)

04 Aug - 19 Aug20:00 - 22:00 ISTWeekday

. Advanced Cloud Security Governance Training

04 Aug - 11 Sep20:00 - 22:30 ISTWeekday

. CISA - Certified Information Systems Auditor

09 Aug - 14 Sep09:00 - 13:00 ISTWeekend

. CompTIA Security+ SYO-701

16 Aug - 28 Sep09:00 - 13:00 ISTWeekend

. AWS Combo

16 Aug - 25 Oct19:00 - 23:00 ISTWeekend

. CEH v13 AI- Certified Ethical Hacker

16 Aug - 28 Sep19:00 - 23:00 ISTWeekend

. PCI-DSS Training

16 Aug - 31 Aug19:00 - 23:00 ISTWeekend

. CISSP - Certified Information Systems Security Professional

17 Aug - 27 Sep19:00 - 23:00 ISTWeekend

. Certified in Cybersecurity (CC) Exam Training

18 Aug - 28 Aug20:00 - 22:00 ISTWeekday

. CRISC Certification Training

23 Aug - 14 Sep09:00 - 13:00 ISTWeekend

. CISSP - Certified Information Systems Security Professional

23 Aug - 28 Sep09:00 - 13:00 ISTWeekend

. CISA - Certified Information Systems Auditor

24 Aug - 27 Sep09:30 - 13:30 ISTWeekend

. CCSP - Certified Cloud Security Professional

30 Aug - 12 Oct09:00 - 13:00 ISTWeekend

. ISO/IEC 42001 Lead Auditor Training and Certification

30 Aug - 28 Sep19:00 - 23:00 ISTWeekend

Why Choose InfosecTrain?

.World-Class Trainers: Our certified and highly skilled trainers provide expert guidance and practical insights.

.Comprehensive Learning Approach: Our interactive sessions and hands-on labs ensure that you gain applied knowledge.

.Flexible Learning Options: Choose from weekday, weekend, or corporate training based on your convenience.

Enroll Now

To enroll in our upcoming training batches, visit our training calendar at ( or contact our sales team for more details.

Contact Information

For inquiries, please reach out to us:

.Email: ...

.Phone (India): 1800-843-7890 (Toll-Free)

.Phone (US): +1 657-221-1127

.Phone (UAE): +971 569-908-131

About InfosecTrain

Founded in 2016, InfosecTrain is a global leader in IT security training, committed to providing cutting-edge certification programs. We specialize in training individuals to acquire the skillsets required to excel in the ever-evolving IT security landscape.