InfosecTrain Announces August 2025 Training Batches for Top IT Security Certifications
InfosecTrain, a leading provider of advanced IT security training, is excited to announce the upcoming training schedules for the most sought-after IT security certifications this August. Our world-class training programs are designed to help individuals advance their careers in information security.
Featured Certifications and Courses
InfosecTrain offers training for top certifications in the field of IT security, including:
.CISSP (Certified Information Systems Security Professional)
.CCSP (Certified Cloud Security Professional)
.CEH (Certified Ethical Hacker)
.ISO
.Security+
.AWS Combo
We are proud to be an authorized partner of recognized certification bodies, including EC-Council, Microsoft, CompTIA, PECB, and Certnexus.
Flexible Training Schedules
Participants can choose between weekdays or weekend training sessions. We also provide:
.One-on-one and corporate training upon request
.Hands-on labs and interactive sessions to enhance practical knowledge
August 2025 Training Batches Overview
Here is a list of upcoming training sessions for August 2025:
Course Start - End DayTime Day
. AI-Powered Cybersecurity Training Course
02 Aug - 07 Sep09:00 - 13:00 ISTWeekend
. CISM - Certified Information Security Manager
02 Aug - 24 Aug09:00 - 13:00 ISTWeekend
. IAPP AIGP Certification Training
02 Aug - 17 Aug09:00 - 13:00 ISTWeekend
. Splunk Practical Approach
02 Aug - 31 Aug10:00 - 13:00 ISTWeekend
. GRC (Governance Risk & Compliance) Hands-on Online Training
02 Aug - 14 Sep10:00 - 14:00 ISTWeekend
. ISO 27001:2022 LA
02 Aug - 07 Sep19:00 - 23:00 ISTWeekend
. IAPP CIPP/E European Privacy
02 Aug - 17 Aug19:00 - 23:00 ISTWeekend
. Advanced Cyber Threat Hunting and DFIR Practices Training
02 Aug - 31 Aug19:00 - 23:00 ISTWeekend
. RSA Archer
03 Aug - 06 Sep19:00 - 22:00 ISTWeekend
. Data Protection Officer (DPO)
04 Aug - 19 Aug20:00 - 22:00 ISTWeekday
. Advanced Cloud Security Governance Training
04 Aug - 11 Sep20:00 - 22:30 ISTWeekday
. CISA - Certified Information Systems Auditor
09 Aug - 14 Sep09:00 - 13:00 ISTWeekend
. CompTIA Security+ SYO-701
16 Aug - 28 Sep09:00 - 13:00 ISTWeekend
. AWS Combo
16 Aug - 25 Oct19:00 - 23:00 ISTWeekend
. CEH v13 AI- Certified Ethical Hacker
16 Aug - 28 Sep19:00 - 23:00 ISTWeekend
. PCI-DSS Training
16 Aug - 31 Aug19:00 - 23:00 ISTWeekend
. CISSP - Certified Information Systems Security Professional
17 Aug - 27 Sep19:00 - 23:00 ISTWeekend
. Certified in Cybersecurity (CC) Exam Training
18 Aug - 28 Aug20:00 - 22:00 ISTWeekday
. CRISC Certification Training
23 Aug - 14 Sep09:00 - 13:00 ISTWeekend
. CISSP - Certified Information Systems Security Professional
23 Aug - 28 Sep09:00 - 13:00 ISTWeekend
. CISA - Certified Information Systems Auditor
24 Aug - 27 Sep09:30 - 13:30 ISTWeekend
. CCSP - Certified Cloud Security Professional
30 Aug - 12 Oct09:00 - 13:00 ISTWeekend
. ISO/IEC 42001 Lead Auditor Training and Certification
30 Aug - 28 Sep19:00 - 23:00 ISTWeekend
Why Choose InfosecTrain?
.World-Class Trainers: Our certified and highly skilled trainers provide expert guidance and practical insights.
.Comprehensive Learning Approach: Our interactive sessions and hands-on labs ensure that you gain applied knowledge.
.Flexible Learning Options: Choose from weekday, weekend, or corporate training based on your convenience.
Enroll Now
To enroll in our upcoming training batches, visit our training calendar at ( or contact our sales team for more details.
Contact Information
For inquiries, please reach out to us:
.Email: ...
.Phone (India): 1800-843-7890 (Toll-Free)
.Phone (US): +1 657-221-1127
.Phone (UAE): +971 569-908-131
About InfosecTrain
Founded in 2016, InfosecTrain is a global leader in IT security training, committed to providing cutting-edge certification programs. We specialize in training individuals to acquire the skillsets required to excel in the ever-evolving IT security landscape.
