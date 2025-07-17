Stanton Optical Brings Affordable Eye Care To Dothan, Alabama

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 17, 2025 7:05 am - Full-Service Eye Care, Offering Hi-tech Eye Exams, Eye Health Solutions and Affordable Eyewear

Stanton Optical, a national leader in accessible and affordable eye care, proudly announces the grand opening of its first Dothan location at 2870 Montgomery Hwy Ste 2. With over 300 stores nationwide, this new store brings Stanton Optical's signature same-day eye exams and eyewear to the heart of the Wiregrass region.

Walk In. See Clearly. Leave Happy.

Eye exams are available on your schedule-walk in or book online for a same-day appointment. Once your exam is complete, choose from over 1,000 stylish frames or shop from leading contact lens brands to find your perfect match.

Our in-store experts help you customize lenses based on your vision needs and lifestyle, with single-vision glasses ready in as little as 30 minutes thanks to our on-site lab. Whether you have vision insurance or not, Stanton Optical makes eye care affordable for everyone-with value-driven offers like two pairs of glasses for $79, including anti-glare lenses and a FREE eye exam*.

“We're thrilled to bring Stanton Optical to Dothan and make quality eye care more accessible to families across the community,” said Daniel Stanton, Founder and CEO.“Our mission is simple: make eye care easy, affordable, and fast-especially for those who don't have insurance or need glasses right away.”

Hi-Tech Exams and Telehealth Innovation

Through its partnership with Physicians Eyecare Group, Stanton Optical provides comprehensive eye exams using patented telehealth technology, with over 4 million exams conducted to date. This allows doctors to serve more patients, faster-something unmatched in traditional optical retail.

Meet Stan the Penguin

Stanton Optical's lovable brand ambassador, Stan the Penguin, represents the brand's family-first, adaptive spirit. Just like penguins glide through water, Stanton Optical strives to streamline the customer journey-from check-in to checkout.

Store Location & Hours

Address: 2870 Montgomery Hwy Ste 2, Dothan, AL 36303

Landmarks: Near Westgate Sports Complex, walkable from major retail stores

Store Hours:

Mon–Fri: 9 AM – 7 PM

Sat: 9 AM – 6 PM

(334) 203-5222 |

About Now Optics:

Now Optics is the largest founder-led private optical retailer in America. Established in 2006 to deliver on its mission of Making Eye Care Easy, Now Optics is changing the way we buy eyewear and is at the forefront of modernizing the eye care experience for all. Its top retail brand, Stanton Optical, merges technology and expert eye care through an omnichannel offering with locations across 32 states and growing. Dedicated to providing affordable and convenient eye health and eyewear choices, Now Optics makes clear vision accessible in even the most remote locations.

