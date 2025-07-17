Ajman Department Of Finance's Revolutionary Ajmanpay Mobile Application Transforms

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 17, 2025 7:58 am - A comprehensive digital wallet solution enables seamless Government service payments and transactions for Ajman residents.

Ajman UAE : The Ajman Department of Finance's (DOF) AjmanPay, a cutting-edge mobile application that revolutionizes how residents access and pay for government services. The innovative digital wallet solution, developed in partnership with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) and operated by Magnati, provides citizens with instant access to essential government services through their mobile devices.

Streamlined Government Services at Your Fingertips

AjmanPay represents a significant advancement in digital government services, offering residents a unified platform to manage multiple government transactions. The application enables users to pay for water and electricity bills, settle traffic fines, and access various other government services with unprecedented convenience and security.

"AjmanPay provides our customers with smart m-services to cater to their most-demanded requests on the spot," states the Ajman Department of Finance.

Advanced Digital Wallet Features

The AjmanPay digital wallet operates under the Central Bank of the UAE's Stored Value Facilities regulation, ensuring compliance with national financial standards. Users can create multiple wallets within the application, transfer funds between digital wallets, and make secure payments exclusively to Ajman government entities using UAE dirhams.

Key features include the ability to load digital wallets through linked debit cards, prepaid cards, or bank accounts from FAB and other financial institutions. The application supports secure fund transfers to other AjmanPay users and enables withdrawal and redemption of funds to UAE bank accounts.

Enhanced Security and User Experience

AjmanPay prioritizes security through integration with UAE PASS, the UAE's official secure digital identity and signature solution. This ensures that only authenticated users can access the platform while maintaining the highest standards of data protection and privacy.

The application features an intuitive interface designed for ease of use, requiring no complex registration processes or documentation.

Comprehensive Government Service Integration

Beyond basic payment functionality, AjmanPay offers integrated services including geo-location features that help users find the nearest government entities, map directions and routing capabilities, and push notifications to keep users informed about service updates and account activities.

Regulatory Compliance and Customer Support

Operating under FAB's authorization from the Central Bank of the UAE, AjmanPay adheres to all regulatory requirements for digital payment services. The application includes comprehensive dispute resolution processes, with dedicated customer service available through the Contact Centre. Users benefit from robust fraud protection measures, with investigation capabilities for unauthorized transactions.

Availability and Access

AjmanPay is immediately available for download on major mobile application platforms. The service requires no fees and offers instant access to government services for all eligible users. Citizens can begin using the application immediately upon registration through UAE PASS authentication.

Media Contact

Ajman Department of Finance

Email: ...

Website:

Phone: 80070