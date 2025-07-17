Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ambassador Yin Chengwu Attended 2025 Liberia Investment Conference


2025-07-17 03:05:35
On July 16, Ambassador Yin Chengwu attended the 2025 Liberia Investment Conference. The event was also attended by Hon. Jeremiah Kpan Koung, Vice President of the Republic of Liberia, Hon. Magdalene Ellen Dagoseh, Representatives from relevant UN agencies and diplomatic missions in Liberia.

At the conference, Ambassador Yin briefed the outcomes of the recent Ministerial Meeting of Coordinators on the Implementation of the Outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). He particularly highlighted the new measures such as China's zero-tariff treatments for 100% of taxable items originating from African countries with diplomatic relations with China. He stressed the principles of openness and cooperation, mutual benefit and win-win outcomes, as well as trustworthy partnership. Furthermore, he proposed five key recommendations for further advance China-Liberia cooperation, including enhancing strategic synergy, streamlining the business environment, pioneering emerging sectors, strengthening institutional frameworks, and fostering people-to-people bonds.

