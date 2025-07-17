Comfort Keepers Empowers Aging Veterans To Live Independently At Home With Dignity And Honor

- Jim Winn

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Comfort Keepers of Middlesex and Union Counties proudly honors our nation's veterans by providing compassionate, in-home care that helps them maintain independence, dignity, and quality of life. Through personalized care plans and a deep commitment to service, Comfort Keepers empowers aging veterans to age comfortably and safely in their own homes - the place they know and love.

As part of their mission to elevate the human spirit, Comfort Keepers offers a wide range of non-medical home care services personalized to the unique needs of veterans and their families. Services include personal care , companionship, medication reminders, meal preparation, light housekeeping, and transportation to appointments - all delivered by trained, trusted caregivers who respect the sacrifices our veterans have made.

“Many of our local veterans face challenges related to aging, mobility, or chronic conditions,” said Jim Winn, President of Comfort Keepers of Middlesex and Union Counties.“We are proud to support these heroes by helping them maintain their independence and stay connected to the community, while receiving the care and attention they deserve.”

Comfort Keepers is also experienced in working with the VA Aid and Attendance Benefit, helping eligible veterans and surviving spouses access funds to cover home care costs. The team assists families in navigating the application process, removing barriers to care, and ensuring veterans receive the benefits they have earned.

With a strong local presence and deep ties to the community, Comfort Keepers of Middlesex and Union Counties is more than just a care provider - they are a trusted partner in supporting aging veterans with compassion, respect, and honor.

To learn more about Comfort Keepers' specialized veteran care services or to schedule a free in-home consultation, please visit or call (732) 538-8900.

About Comfort Keepers of Middlesex and Union Counties:

Comfort Keepers is a leading provider of in-home care services that allow seniors and other adults to live independently and comfortably in their own homes. With a mission to elevate the human spirit, Comfort Keepers delivers quality, compassionate care that supports physical, emotional, and social well-being.

Jim Winn

Comfort Keepers Edison

+1 732-710-4289

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.