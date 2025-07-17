Received Threat Call Over Paras Hospital Murder Case, Claims Pappu Yadav
Speaking to the media in Peerapur village under Goraul police station area of Vaishali, where he had gone to meet the family of a kidnapped cum murder of college student, Pappu Yadav revealed:“As soon as I returned after visiting Paras Hospital, I received a call warning me not to interfere in the case, or I would face the consequences.”
Pappu Yadav warned the Sheru Gang, suspected to be behind the murder of criminal Chandan Mishra inside Paras Hospital.
“We are silent due to the law, but it will not take long to destroy your empire if needed,” Yadav said.
Continuing his criticism of the law and order situation in Bihar, Pappu Yadav said:“The biggest criminal in Bihar is the leader. Officials take action against criminals based on their caste and decide who to kill and who to protect.”
Pappu Yadav also demanded a speedy trial, security, and financial assistance for the victim's family in the Vaishali student kidnapping cum murder case.
Notorious criminal Chandan Mishra was murdered inside the Paras Hospital in Patna, allegedly by the Sheru Gang.
Pappu Yadav had visited the hospital after the incident and demanded strict action against those responsible.
He also met the Bihar governor, Arif Mohammad Khan and demanded the imposition of President's rule here. He said that the law and order have become out of control, and the Chief Minister is unconscious.
Meanwhile, Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma stated that all the shooters have been identified and raids are underway to arrest them.
Sources have revealed that Taushif Badshah of Phulwarisharif, Patna, has been identified as one of the main shooters in leading the attack inside Paras Hospital.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment