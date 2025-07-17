Air India Tragedy: Investigators Say Too Early To Draw Conclusions On What Led To Crash
India's aircraft accident investigation body said on Thursday it was too early to reach any "definite conclusions" on what led to the deadly Air India Boeing plane crash last month that killed 260 people.
The investigation is still not complete, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau said in a statement.
Earlier on Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported that a cockpit recording of dialogue between the two pilots of the flight indicated that the captain cut the flow of fuel to the plane's engines.
