Family-Friendly Adventures For The Weekend, July 18-20

Welcome to the weekend. This is the time to relax, unwind, and recalibrate for the days that are to come. Whether you feel like making memories with the kids or have been dreaming of that cheat meal, we have a list of things for you to explore that'll make this a break to remember.

Here's your ticket to fun out of the sun:

Recommended For You UAE launches largest water supply project from Egypt to southern Gaza UAE: Yellow alert issued for dust till 5pm, authorities warn of low visibility Dubai commercial property vacancy rate hits all-time low as businesses flock in

A bite of cool

This is a bit of a UAE special. Nom Nom Ice Cream is doing a pop-up at Forsan Ice Cream Wonderland this weekend, and that means you can literally choose what your gelato pop looks like. Bring a photo or snap one on-site and have it printed directly onto the treat. Artistic Gelato Bars will be available in strawberry cheesecake, vanilla, coffee caramel, and Kinder. Dairy-free and vegan options will also be available.

From Dh8 (ice pop). Fri-Sun, Forsan Central Mall, Abu Dhabi.

All that Jazz

Jive along to The Goldin Set, led by vocalist Lisa Goldin, at the world's highest food hall. From old school numbers to contemporary classics, you'll get some of the best melodies in town at this celebration of all things jazz. The restaurant isn't something to scoff at either - it's home to 12 homegrown culinary and mixology concepts, where you can explore cuisines that range from Greek and Asian flavours to Persian and Lebanese fare.

Sat, 8pm-11pm. Culinara Social Dining at The Link, One Za'abeel. For reservations, call +971 4 666 1617.

Candle making just got easier

Give wings to your artsy self with a Sand Wax Candle Art class at Les Dangereux. At the two-hour workshop, you will create works of light and art using plant-based wax granules, vibrant dyes, and aromatic oils. Cost of the class includes all materials, a drink, a bite, and the candles you make.

Dh180 (per person). July 20, 4pm-6pm. Les Dangereux, Mamsha Al Saadiyat.

Fly high

It's time to call in your ride or die, and then take on a daring mission. XLine Dubai, the world's longest urban zipline, has an offer you won't want to miss. There's a buy-one-get-one offer on the adventure ride that'll see you jump off from a 1,700-m high station and zoom across a kilometre over Dubai Marina at speeds up to 80kmph. But do make a note to self: this isn't for the faint of heart.

From Dh699 (use promo code BOGOXLINE to get the offer). Until Aug 31. xdubai

Relax with the fam

You don't have to choose between spending time with the fam and getting some spa time in, now you can do both. At SPA Cenvaree, you can enjoy signature massages and facials while the kiddos rush at the candy-themed kids zone. But if your kids are into some downtime, check out the family spa packages for a wholesome time out.

Various prices. Daily, 9am-9pm. Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai.

Say aloha to fun

Get ready to hula at the Hawaiian Pool Party at Yas Acres Golf & Country Club this weekend. Think food trucks, tropical sips, face painting, balloon twisting, and, of course, hula-ing. Dress to impress and you may just walk away with a prize.

Dh150 (per adult), includes Dh100 redeemable on food and beverages. Free entry for kids under 11. For bookings, call 050 757 4808. Yas Acres Golf & Country Club, Yas Acres, Yas Island.

See a show

Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal is returning to the UAE this Saturday. She will be performing crowd favourites such as Do Anjaane Ajnabi and Dola Re Dola for fans in Dubai, which she says is“like coming home to family”. The Indian National Award-winning singer has recorded more than 3,000 songs in 20 languages, so there's no dearth of musical notes to be shared.

From Dh195. Sat, 7pm gates open; 8pm show begins. Trade Centre Arena, Dubai World Trade Centre.

Swim under the moonlight

We can't deny that the day is sweltering, but that just means you need to find something amazing to cool down with. We propose: the Bohemia Beach Club, where the glass-lined pool is illuminated by moonlight, house music bubbles in surround sound, and a gentle breeze nips at you while you sip on signature beverages. Are you ready to take the plunge?

Dh200. Saturday, 7pm. Bohemia Beach Club, FIVE Palm Jumeirah. To reserve your swim, call +971 4 455 9989.

The gold standard

Spend and earn takes on a whole new meaning at the Armani/Caffè, where dining before the 20th (Sunday) will get you a Dh200 voucher redeemable at the Armani/Spa in Burj Khalifa. The promotion is part of the celebrations that mark two years of the café at Dubai Mall. We suggest a sip of the gold cappuccino to get started; you not only get to taste something different, but – let's face it – it looks cool on the 'gram.

Until July 20, 10am-2pm (breakfast); noon-3pm (lunch); noon-6pm (afternoon tea); 6pm-10pm (dinner). Fri-Sun: 2pm-9pm (brunch).

Time for sparkle and shine

Calling all young creatives, get ready for a super time. The recently opened Super Duper Studio is hosting a Little Crafters' Day Out workshop on Saturday, where kids aged three to six can have a sparkling good time with a session that will see them decorating money boxes and engaging in pastel wall art. Each 90-minute workshop includes all materials, a take-home craft, a glam session (choose from face painting, hair styling, or mini manicures), and a sweet treat from House of Pops. Book quickly – spots are limited.

Dh200 (per child). July 19, 4pm-5.30pm. Call +971 50 186 4998 to book a place.

Welcome to the supper club

For one-night only, GABA, known for its velvet-drenched interiors, soulful music, and low-lit glamour, is hosting a multi-course dinner curated by chef Juan Esteban Torregrosa (GABA) and chef Varun Menghan (of sabahdining, Dubai's Third Culture Cuisine supper club). The evening will guide you through a story of cultural memory, migration, and flavour. From Red Snapper sashimi laced with Kyabetsu and Ito Toarashi, to a soulful take on Cacio e Pepe using soba and kaffir, the menu reflects a globally inspired yet deeply personal culinary narrative. Book quick though, only 12-15 guests will be allowed.

Dh450. Friday, 7pm. GABA, Marina Promenade, Dubai Marina.