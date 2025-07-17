MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Cornerstone Robotics Signs MOU with NHG Health and NTU Singapore to Facilitate Accessibility of RAS to Patients in Singapore

HONG KONG, July 17, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Cornerstone Robotics (CSR), a leading medical innovator in precision surgical systems, signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the National Healthcare Group PTE LTD (NHG Health) and the Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine (LKCMedicine) of Nanyang Technological University, Singapore to facilitate healthcare advancement in Singapore through collaboration in robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) in clinical research and application, surgical education, and healthcare innovation.

Front row (from Left): Alexis Cheng, Co-Founder & Vice President of Operation and Business Strategy of Cornerstone Robotics, Professor Joe Sim, Group CEO, NHG, Professor Joseph Sung, Dean, Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine; Back row (from left): Jerry Wang, Co-Founder, CTO & COO of Cornerstone Robotics, Professor Lam Khin Yong, Vice President (Industry), Mr. Ong Ye Kung, Minister of Health and Coordinating Minister for Social Policy, Mr. Tan Tee How, Chairman, NHG

The MOU, signed at the opening of CHI Innovate 2025 under the witness of Mr Ong Ye Kung, Minister for Health of Singapore, outlines that the three parties will jointly focus on two strategic areas: research in tele-surgical education and training, as well as cost-effectiveness studies which facilitate extending the accessibility of RAS.

RAS is an important pillar of minimally invasive care. It is reshaping the field by improving precision in surgery through adopting high resolution imaging, smart algorithms, and the finest control of instruments, RAS results in better patient outcomes such as less invasiveness and fast recovery.

As an innovator in this transformation, Cornerstone Robotics' Sentire® Endoscopic Surgical Robot (C1000) is wholly developed in-house. It has completed clinical trials in Mainland China and Hong Kong and has received National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approval for clinical applications.

The MOU represents a significant milestone in Cornerstone Robotics' vision of“forging accessibility of robotic surgery” alongside its partnership with the Faculty of Medicine of The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK).

Professor Samuel Au, Founder and CEO of Cornerstone Robotics, said,“We are honoured to collaborate with NHG Health and LKCMedicine to further advance RAS in Singapore. By integrating precision engineering, intelligent algorithms, and insights from frontline surgeons, Cornerstone Robotics is dedicated to making advanced surgical robotic technology accessible to patients around the world.”

Looking ahead, the three parties will continue to strengthen their collaboration to drive innovation, expand clinical impact, and cultivate surgical talent - working together to shape a smarter, more accessible future for surgical care across the region and beyond.

About Cornerstone Robotics Limited (CSR)

Cornerstone Robotics (CSR) is leading medical innovations to create a healthier world by advancing surgical care with cutting-edge robotic systems that make high-quality healthcare more accessible and efficient for everyone globally. Founded in 2019, CSR has assembled a global team of surgical robotics experts, clinical professionals, and multidisciplinary innovators, driving rapid growth with key hubs in Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Beijing, Shanghai, Boston (US), and Amsterdam (NL), alongside an R&D collaboration hub in Portsmouth (UK). With multiple development pipelines, we are pioneering robotic solutions for soft tissue and other surgical specialties.

About NHG Health

NHG Health is a leading public healthcare provider in Singapore recognised for its quality clinical care and its commitment in enabling healthier lives through preventive health, innovative solutions and person-centred programmes tailored to every life stage. Our integrated health system, which spans primary care, hospitals and national specialty centres, includes Tan Tock Seng Hospital, Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, Woodlands Health, Yishun Community Hospital, NHG Polyclinics, the Institute of Mental Health, National Skin Centre and the National Centre for Infectious Diseases. Together with academic and industry partners, we advance medical education, research and healthcare innovation in Singapore, addressing areas that are critical to Singapore's population needs. As the Regional Health Manager for Central and North Singapore, NHG Health partners general practices and health and social care agencies to ensure the physical, mental and social well-being of residents in the community. Together, we are committed to building healthier and resilient communities and Adding Years of Healthy Life to the people we serve.

About Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore)

A research-intensive public university, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) has 35,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students in the Business, Computing & Data Science, Engineering, Humanities, Arts, & Social Sciences, Medicine, Science, and Graduate colleges. NTU is also home to world-renowned autonomous institutes – the National Institute of Education, S Rajaratnam School of International Studies and Singapore Centre for Environmental Life Sciences Engineering – and various leading research centres such as the Earth Observatory of Singapore, Nanyang Environment & Water Research Institute and Energy Research Institute @ NTU (ERI@N). Under the NTU Smart Campus vision, the University harnesses the power of digital technology and tech-enabled solutions to support better learning and living experiences, the discovery of new knowledge, and the sustainability of resources. Ranked amongst the world's top universities, the University's main campus is also frequently listed among the world's most beautiful. Known for its sustainability, NTU has achieved 100% Green Mark Platinum certification for all its eligible building projects. Apart from its main campus, NTU also has a medical campus in Novena, Singapore's healthcare district.

