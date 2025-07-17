Volunteers Needed For Special Olympics Georgia State Fall Games In Valdosta

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) VALDOSTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA) is inviting the community to join an inspiring and rewarding effort by volunteering at the 2025 State Fall Games, set to take place in Valdosta, Georgia, on October 17–18. This two-day event will bring together over 1,500 athletes, Unified partners, and coaches from across the state to compete in events including softball, bocce, cycling, and golf.Volunteers are the heart of Special Olympics, playing a critical role in ensuring every athlete has a safe, supportive, and unforgettable experience. Opportunities are available for individuals, families, schools, civic groups, and corporate teams. Tasks include event setup and breakdown, scorekeeping, athlete check-in, awards assistance, and more.We're excited to return to Valdosta and are so grateful for the community's continued support. Volunteering at the Fall Games is not only fun, but truly life-changing. Volunteer shifts are available for both days, with morning, afternoon, and all-day options. No prior experience is necessary-just a positive attitude and a passion for inclusion. To sign up to volunteer, please visit or contact Leksi Whatley at (770) 414-9390 ext. 1111 or .... There will be virtual volunteer training sessions held on Friday, October 10th. Join us and help make the 2025 Fall Games a success!About Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA)SOGA provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for 19,853 children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills, and friendships with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community. For more information, visit .

